Ranking the 5 best Manchester City players so far this season (2021-22)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have maintained their stranglehold atop English football this season. The Cityzens are currently atop the league table with a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool.

They got knocked out of the League Cup by David Moyes' West Ham this season. However, City will be far from disappointed in missing out on a competition they’ve won six of the last eight times and the last three on the trot.

That's because the defending Premier League champions just registered a record 34th league victory in 2021 as they eye their fourth league title in five years.

34 - Manchester City recorded their 34th league victory of 2021, establishing a new record for the most top-flight wins by a team in a calendar year.

They are well on course to winning consecutive Premier League titles for the second time in the Sheikh Mansour era. With a relatively easy draw in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Guardiola will hope to add a continental trophy to City's burgeoning cabinet as well.

It is little surprise that continental competitions hold more appeal for a team that has already established itself as one of the best in recent English history. Manchester City missed out on Champions League glory by a whisker last season, and will want to go one better this campaign.

It would be easier to list the City players who have performed well this season. Most of the squad has contributed valiantly week in, week out and even the fringe players wouldn’t look out of place in any top team across Europe. Nevertheless, here's a look at the five best Manchester City players so far this season:

#5 Gabriel Jesus | Manchester City forward

Although he has been more of a rotation player for Manchester City in recent years, Gabriel Jesus has begun to make his mark for the club this season.

The Brazilian's quality has never been in doubt, but replacing City's stars is understandably a herculean task. With club legend Sergio Aguero no longer at the Etihad, Jesus has found more playing time this season, and has made the most of it.

#UCL Gabriel Jesus has now scored more Champions League goals (19) than Ronaldinho (18). 📞 Gabriel Jesus has now scored more Champions League goals (19) than Ronaldinho (18). 📞#UCL https://t.co/7HNt5rJ7iW

This campaign, Jesus has started just two Premier League games from the bench. He has had 13 starts thus far, scoring two goals and assisting seven.

Hardly playing as the focal point for City now, Jesus has shone as a playmaker this season for Manchester City. He has also flourished in the Champions League, scoring three goals as a substitute.

#4 Rodri | Manchester City midfielder

Pep Guardiola needed a key figure to hold his midfield in shape. Rodri has been worth the €70 million City spent to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

The star has proven to be consistent and efficient in his deep-playmaking role, averaging a stunning 92.4% pass accuracy so far in the Premier League. His pass accuracy in the Champions League has been even better at 94.8%.

Although much of his play is deep in the first and middle thirds, Rodri has also chipped in with two goals for Manchester City in the Premier League. His defensive output has been useful too, with the star winning an average of over two tackles per game across competitions.

