Ranking the 5 best Manchester City players right now (2023)

Manchester City are currently the most dominant football club in the world. Under Pep Guardiola, City have burgeoned into a juggernaut and they were at their imperious best in the 2022-23 season.

City won the treble for the first time after picking up the Premier League title, the Champions League title and the FA Cup. They played exciting, attacking football and steamrollered their opponents in almost every competition they were in.

Manchester City have an incredible squad. It's deep and Guardiola has multiple high-profile players to choose from in almost every single position. City also recruited well this summer and they continue to look as formidable as ever.

Let's take a look at the five best Manchester City players right now (2023).

#5 Jack Grealish

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Jack Grealish is Manchester City's most expensive signing of all time. City secured his services from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a sum of €117.5 million. Grealish struggled in his debut season at the Etihad and was not at his best as he made the transition to a team where he wasn't the centre-piece.

But the Englishman came to his own in his sophomore campaign at his new club. Grealish did an exceptional job down the left wing for Manchester City. The 25-year-old is no traditional winger and is more concerned about wreaking havoc in and around the box with his exquisite dribbling skills and delightful passing.

Grealish neatly carves out several chances for his side in every game and can also find the back of the net when the need arises. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for City last season.

#4 Ruben Dias

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ruben Dias is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs of his generation. He first turned heads during his time at Benfica and subsequently joined Manchester City in the summer of 2020 for a sum of €71.6 million.

Dias has showcased his technical qualities since day one, becoming a vital cog in the backline and helping City play out from the back effectively and easily. Additionally, the Portugal international is also a physically formidable opponent and is nearly indomitable at aerial duels as well.

He has become an undroppable member of the starting lineup and is expected to continue to maintain the high standards at City in the years to come.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has been the heart and soul of Manchester City in the Guardiola era. The incredibly inventive Belgian midfielder's playmaking qualities have played a critical role in City's ascension to the top of club football.

De Bruyne's technical ability is at par with his tactical intelligence and vision. He blends these qualities to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates like no other. De Bruyne is widely regarded as the best attacking midfielder of his generation.

In the 2022-23 season, he scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City. De Bruyne is currently sidelined with a muscular injury in his right leg's hamstring.

#2 Rodri

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Rodri is arguably the finest holding midfielder in the world right now. He has done a wonderful job at the base of Manchester City's midfield since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Rodri combines his physicality, technical skills, game-reading ability and tactical intelligence to often do the job of two people in City's midfield. He is an expert at snuffing out danger and breaking up play. He is also just as good at helping his side transition from defence to attack.

Rodri's passing is extremely tidy and he also pings accurate diagonals to help the wingers provide width in the attacking realms. He is also capable of contributing goals from midfield and is one of City's most important players right now.

#1 Erling Haaland

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal form over the past several seasons and he looks like he is only going to get better. Haaland joined City last summer and took the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

He shattered several goalscoring records and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first season in England. Haaland is a gifted striker whose movement and finishing are simply top-notch.

He makes himself available in dangerous positions and uses his physicality to dominate opponents and make his way into dangerous areas.

He scored a whopping 52 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.