Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players under Ralf Rangnick

Earlier this month, on March 13, Ralf Ragnick completed 100 days as interim boss of Manchester United. Although the German tactician's appointment late last year was accompanied by optimism, it has been anything but smooth sailing thus far.

The Red Devils have played 20 games under Rangnick, winning nine and losing four times, while seven fixtures ended in a draw.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet No trophy for Manchester United for 5 years and counting... No trophy for Manchester United for 5 years and counting... https://t.co/cboFocQBSl

The caretaker boss has overseen a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City and a disappointing 2-1 aggregate elimination by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. United were also knocked out of the fourth round of the FA Cup by second division side Middlesbrough on penalties.

Manchester United continue to struggle under Ralf Rangnick

The Red Devils have conceded 28 goals in 20 games under Rangnick, scoring 35 times. He currently boasts an underwhelming win percentage of just over 47.

Along with poor results, United haven't shown significant improvement, especially at the back as their defense continues to struggle.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Man Utd understood to have started meeting candidates as part of process to appoint permanent boss + aim to make decision in next few weeks so new man fully involved in squad construction for next season & beyond. W/ @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/3163817/2022/0… Man Utd understood to have started meeting candidates as part of process to appoint permanent boss + aim to make decision in next few weeks so new man fully involved in squad construction for next season & beyond. W/ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 Man Utd understood to have started meeting candidates as part of process to appoint permanent boss + aim to make decision in next few weeks so new man fully involved in squad construction for next season & beyond. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/3163817/2022/0…

On current evidence, it is all but guaranteed that Rangnick will not be given the job on a permanent basis. Manchester United are expected to announce their next full-time head coach in the near future, as per David Ornstein.

On that note, here's a look at five Red Devils stars who have managed to turn in decent individual performances during Ralf Rangnick's brief reign:

#5 David de Gea

David de Gea has been a bright spot for Manchester United

Despite Manchester United's calamitous defense, David de Gea has managed to salvage some pride with his displays this season. The 31-year-old Spaniard appears to be back at his agile best as far as shot-stopping is concerned, although concerns remain around his distribution.

Unmatched David de Gea has kept 129 Premier League clean sheets, more than any other Man United goalkeeper.Unmatched David de Gea has kept 129 Premier League clean sheets, more than any other Man United goalkeeper. Unmatched 😤 https://t.co/oLBmKR3Z5P

De Gea has kept just nine clean sheets so far this campaign, conceding 49 times in 37 games. There has been marginal improvement since Rangnick's appointment, though, as the Spaniard has kept six clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in 18 games under the German tactician.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has endured a drop in form this season

It has been a difficult season for 27-year-old Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes, who has suffered a loss of form after his heroics last season. The midfielder was United's best player by some distance in 2020-21, registering 28 goals and 17 assists across all competitions. This campaign, however, his numbers are down to nine goals and 14 assists.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd abandon contract talks until end of the season to see team's situation and where we finish in the PL.



The club's structure is a mess and Bruno is starting to realize we're not serious about winning trophies. Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd abandon contract talks until end of the season to see team's situation and where we finish in the PL.The club's structure is a mess and Bruno is starting to realize we're not serious about winning trophies.

Nevertheless, no Manchester United player has been involved in more goals under Ralf Ragnick than Fernandes, who has four goals and five assists in 17 games. His lack of influence in big games is a growing concern, though, as Fernandes has failed to find the back of the net in all ten of United's cup fixtures this campaign.

#3 Fred

Fred in Champions League action against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United's disastrous defense often overshadows the team's shockingly poor midfield. The club may have no choice but to rebuild, with players such as Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata all facing uncertain futures.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🗓️ Will Manchester United be celebrating again at Atlético on Wednesday? 🤔



#UCL Super subs Fred & Anthony Elanga🗓️ Will Manchester United be celebrating again at Atlético on Wednesday? 🤔 Super subs Fred & Anthony Elanga 🔥🔥🗓️ Will Manchester United be celebrating again at Atlético on Wednesday? 🤔#UCL https://t.co/wLOprFV6lD

In the midst of the ruins, Fred has stood tall, earning plaudits for his industry, work rate and desire. The 29-year-old Brazilian has made 16 appearances under Rangnick, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He fits perfectly into the German manager's system thanks to his ability to press high up the pitch, break up play in the middle of the park and win the ball back.

#2 Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga (L) scores against Leeds United

While Marcus Rashford continues to suffer the worst run of his professional career, Anthony Elanga has stepped up in the Englishman's absence. The Swedish teenager has flourished under Ralf Rangnick, scoring three goals for the Red Devils.

All 17 of Elanga's appearances this season have come under Rangnick, who has integrated the 19-year-old winger into the first-team set-up.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Ralf Rangnick praise for Elanga in prog: "When you see him on pitch, see a talented player enjoying himself + that shows in his performances. Anthony is still a young man. He can learn from every player (in dressing room). Is a joy to see how much he loves playing for @ManUtd ." Ralf Rangnick praise for Elanga in prog: "When you see him on pitch, see a talented player enjoying himself + that shows in his performances. Anthony is still a young man. He can learn from every player (in dressing room). Is a joy to see how much he loves playing for @ManUtd."

A crucial miss from the penalty spot in the FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough aside, Elanga has impressed with his pace, dribbling and ability on the ball. He scored a crucial equalizer for United in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is finding his feet at Manchester United

Signed from Borussia Dortmund for £76.5 million last summer, Jadon Sancho endured a brutal start to life at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Englishman went without a goal involvement in his first 14 games at the club, which came under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It has been a different story for Sancho since Rangnick's arrival, though, as the winger has registered three goals and assists apiece in 16 games. He has arguably been Manchester United's most threatening player in recent weeks, catching the eye with his dribbling and trickery.

Goals against Chelsea and Manchester City, along with an assist against Tottenham Hotspur, suggest Sancho is growing into a man for the big occasion.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava