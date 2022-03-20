David Ornstein provides update on Manchester United's managerial search

Transfer expert David Ornstein has given an update on Manchester United's search for a new permanent manager.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new boss, having dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. They replaced the Norweigan with former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick. The German joined the club in an interim role as the search for a long-term replacement has continued.

The current two frontrunners for the permanent role are Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino. Ornstein has hinted that the search may be reaching its conclusion shortly. He has played down talk that Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel could be in the running.

Ornstein told Sky Sports:

"(Tuchel) wants to stay there (at Chelsea) ,and if things work out and the new ownership wants him to stay, and he wants to be a part of it, then I’m sure that relationship will continue."

He then touched on United's search for a new manager, saying:

"(Manchester United) are trying to wrap up their managerial process as soon as possible. I reported earlier this month that they want to do it in the coming weeks, ideally by the end of March. And that’s why they were speeding up the process."

Ornstein talked about the candidates for the hotseat, adding:

"Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, in no particular order, have emerged as the key candidates, and there maybe a couple of others too. It was reported that Julen Lopetuigui and Luis Enrique were candidates, who were really admired by Manchester United."

He then discussed the two frontrunners, Ten Hag and Pochettino, saying:

"Pochettino and Ten Hag have really come to the fore, and it would (be a) surprise if it wasn’t one of those now. But in terms of who is it going to be, that largely depends on who you speak to."

Ornstein concluded:

"I think it is a two-way battle most likely, and we’re going to learn the outcome of it very soon.Pochettino was touted as the favourite following Solskjaer's departure, with the Red Devils seemingly ready to lure him from the Parc des Princes straight away."

All signs point to Erik Ten Hag becoming next Manchester United manager

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.



(Source: Manchester Evening News) Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.(Source: Manchester Evening News) 🚨 Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is favourite to become the next manager of Manchester United.(Source: Manchester Evening News) https://t.co/9lxReDgrD2

As Ornstein mentioned, Pochettino was United's numero uno choice following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, Pochettino had previously shot down reports of a move to Old Trafford.

Today, fresh reports from L'Equipe have stated that the Argentinian wants to remain at PSG. That gives the ascendancy to Ten Hag in the race to become Manchester United's next manager.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at PSG - but calls for alignment in "ideas, project, methods" between his staff and the club. #MUFC JUST IN:Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at PSG - but calls for alignment in "ideas, project, methods" between his staff and the club. @lequipe 🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at PSG - but calls for alignment in "ideas, project, methods" between his staff and the club. @lequipe #MUFC ✅

Ten Hag has shown no sign of playing down a potential move to the 13-time Premier League champions. He was most recently asked by BT Sport (via Mirror Sport) whether he could be moving abroad ahead of Ajax's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Benfica.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



#UCL Erik ten Hag responds to the rumours linking him to a job away from Ajax... Erik ten Hag responds to the rumours linking him to a job away from Ajax... 👀#UCL https://t.co/btWjP4GEjp

All signs point to Ten Hag becoming Manchester United's next manager as a huge overhaul at the Red Devils takes shape.

Edited by Bhargav