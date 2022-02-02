Ranking the 5 best players in AFCON so far

AFCON semifinals are set to take place over the next couple of days. African heavyweights Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal and Burkina Faso will be vying for a spot in the final, which is to be held on Sunday night at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon.

AFCON 2021 has had its fair share of surprises

There has been no shortage of surprises at AFCON this time around. African powerhouses Algeria and Ghana crashed out of the continental tournament in the group stages. Ivory Coast and Mali were sent packing in the Round of 16. Morocco and Tunisia had their journeys cut short in the quarter-finals.

We already have several standout performers at AFCON. Most of the big names have been able to deliver on the big stage.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in AFCON so far.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah has been in sublime form for Liverpool this season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to hit those same heights with Egypt at AFCON but he's managed to do well enough so far.

He started off with an uncharacteristically quiet display in Egypt's 1-0 loss against Nigeria. Salah quickly bounced back quickly and was the best player for the Pharaohs in their next game against Guinea-Bissau and scored the winning goal.

After two decent outings against Sudan and Ivory Coast, Salah truly brought his matchwinning abilities to the fore as Egypt went up against Morocco. The 29 year old scored a goal and provided the assist for Trezeguet's extra-time winner as Egypt got the better of African heavyweight Morocco.

#4 Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Sadio Mane got off to a great start at AFCON 2021. He was arguably the best player on the pitch as Senegal dominated Zimbabwe in their first game. However, it took them a last-gasp penalty to put one over on their opponents with Mane doing the honors from the spot in second-half stoppage time.

The Liverpool winger had two very quiet outings following the game against Zimbabwe. He was lackluster as Senegal settled for goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi. But Mane sprung back to life in the knockout stages.

Mane was a lively presence in the Round of 16 against Cape Verde. He worked hard and scored the opening goal of the game as Senegal won 2-0. Mane was once again the pick of the players as Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

