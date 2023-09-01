Ranking the 5 best players in August 2023

The 2023-24 season is now underway all across Europe and in a few other parts of the world. It has been an exciting few weeks and football fans have been brought back to life after the lull of the long summer break.

Some of the usual suspects have been at it from the very beginning and have been firing on all cylinders in the new season.

Getting off to a good start in a new campaign can be a great thing for players. If they can hit the ground running, they are likely to feel in control and that will do their confidence a world of good.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in August 2023.

#5 Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco)

FC Bayern München v AS Monaco - Pre-Season Friendly

Takumi Minamino endured a disappointing debut campaign in Ligue 1 after joining AS Monaco from Liverpool on a permanent deal last summer. The Japan international scored just one goal and provided four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Monaco in the 2022-23 season.

But Minamino seems to be on a mission to set things right this term and he has showcased his wizardry in the opening weeks of the new campaign. New manager Adi Hutter has worked with the Japan international during the duo's time together at Red Bull Salzburg.

Hutter's arrival seems to have breathed new life into Minamino, who has been a standout performer for Monaco in their first three games of the new Ligue 1 season. The 28-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists in three appearances in August.

He had at least one goal contribution in each of Monaco's three games last month.

#4 Rodri (Manchester City)

Sheffield United v Manchester City - Premier League

Rodri was one of Manchester City's unsung heroes in their historic continental treble win last season. The Spain international has now established himself as one of the best holding midfielders of his generation. Rodri has started the 2023-24 Premier League season in characteristically remarkable fashion.

With Kevin De Bruyne getting sidelined with a hamstring injury, Rodri has been given more freedom to venture forward. He has used that to great effect and has already scored two goals and provided one assist in the new campaign.

Rodri has arguably been City's best player in the opening weeks of the new season. Having turned 27 in June, Rodri might just have hit his prime and could take his game to a whole another level this season.

#3 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham is on fire at the moment

Real Madrid made Jude Bellingham their second-most expensive signing of all time this summer. They signed him from Borussia Dortmund on a deal worth €103 million. To be fair, the 20-year-old had already produced enough evidence on his own behalf to suggest that he might just be the next big thing in football.

If that wasn't enough, Bellingham has wasted no time in starting to repay the faith Real Madrid have shown in him. He has been in spectacular form in the opening weeks of the new La Liga season and has been the difference-maker for Real Madrid in their first three matches of the campaign.

Bellingham has settled down pretty quickly in the Spanish capital and is already tearing it up for Los Blancos. He scored four goals and provided one assist in three La Liga appearances in August.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be rolling back the years at Al-Nassr in the new season. He has been in top form of late and has now been named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for August.

The Portuguese legend scored five goals and provided two assists in three appearances in August. This includes a hat-trick against Al-Fateh and a brace against Al-Shabab. Al-Nassr suffered losses in their first two league matches of the new season. Ronaldo missed the first game due to an injury.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has inspired his team to successive wins in their last two games. He has combined well with his new strike partner Sadio Mane and seems to be having a ball in Saudi Arabia right now.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

MLS Nashville Inter Miami Soccer

Lionel Messi played his first game for Inter Miami on July 22 in the Leagues Cup and has since altered their fortunes massively. He scored 10 goals and provided one assist in seven appearances in the competition, firing them to their first-ever major title.

The 36-year-old also scored on his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls. In total, Messi scored eight goals and provided one assist in seven appearances in all competitions for Inter Miami in August.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in unstoppable form and Inter Miami will hope that it continues that way for a long time.