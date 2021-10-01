Ranking the 5 best players in Europe this month - September 2021 

September has been a great month for football fans. We were in the middle of an international break as September pulled up. Players had left their club on international duty and were involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The 2021-22 season has already had its share of great moments and we're just getting started. The UEFA Champions League is underway and we have already seen some incredibly surprising results.

Several superstars of the game continue to bask in the limelight. There are also young and promising individuals trying to make a name for themselves in the European top flights. All in all, it's been a good month of footballing action.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players in Europe in the month of September 2021.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has been an ever-reliable presence for Liverpool in attack ever since he joined the club in 2017. Salah has a knack for finding a way no matter how tight a game is and how frustrating the going might get.

The menacing forward played five games for the Merseysiders in September and scored in each and every one of them. His goals came against Leeds United, AC Milan, Crystal Palace, Brentford and FC Porto.

Salah's blistering pace, movement and incredible shooting ability make him one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe. He is 29 now and looks like he is playing at the peak of his powers. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table and it is only possible because of Mohamed Salah's contributions.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United)

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo might be 36-years-old but he keeps showing us that he is not going anywhere. Ronaldo started September with a spectacular brace against the Republic of Ireland. In doing so, he overtook Ali Daei as the top men's international goalscorer.

Ronaldo's exploits did not end there. He marked the occasion of his second Manchester United debut with a brilliant brace as well. Ronaldo kicked on in the same vein and banged in goals against Young Boys and West Ham United.

To finish it off, he produced a sensational 95th minute winner for Manchester United in the Champions League against Villarreal at Old Trafford. He scored a total of seven goals in six appearances in September. Age is just a number and Cristiano Ronaldo is here to prove it.

