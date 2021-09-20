Ranking the 5 best players from GW 5 of the Premier League

The fifth gameweek of the 2021-22 English Premier League campaign had plenty of excitement in store. There were some exceptional performances by world-class individuals and interesting results that very few saw coming.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea locked horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with the visitors registering a convincing 3-0 win. Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, but defending champions Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home by a struggling Southampton side.

As always, some players were a bit more impressive than others, and today, we will take a quick look at them. Now, without further ado, let us check out the five best performers of the fifth matchday of the 2021-22 English Premier League.

#5 Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

On matchday four, Arsenal registered their first win of the 2021-22 English Premier League campaign, thanks to a timely Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike. They recorded the same 1-0 scoreline against Burney last weekend, only this time it was Martin Odegaard who came to the Gunners’ rescue.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been a spark of excellence in this often-dull Arsenal side. Operating down the middle of the pitch, Odegaard has a knack for picking out the right passes for his teammates. On Saturday, though, he took matters into his own hands and scored the only goal of the match from a free-kick.

Arsenal were awarded the free-kick just before the 30-minute mark. The Norway international stood over the ball and curled it into the top-right corner. The ball curled away from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and nestled into the back of the net. Apart from the free-kick, Odegaard also completed the most passes (52) in the match.

#4 James Milner - Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Naturally a central midfielder, James Milner has always been up for any role his coach deems fit for him. He started at right-back on Saturday against Crystal Palace and somehow emerged as Liverpool’s best player on the pitch.

Not only was Milner a rock at the back for Liverpool, but he also darted forward whenever the Reds needed him to. He completed the most passes (62) in the match and also made the highest number of interceptions (3) for the Anfield outfit.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne James Milner quietly one of the best performers today. So reliable and so versatile. Does a shift wherever you need him to. A model professional. James Milner quietly one of the best performers today. So reliable and so versatile. Does a shift wherever you need him to. A model professional.

Most of his long balls (3) were accurate, his positioning immaculate, and he even provided a key pass for his team. Jurgen Klopp’s trust in the 35-year-old paid dividends on Saturday and we expect plenty more from him over the Premier League campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar