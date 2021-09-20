Ranking the 5 best players from GW 6 of Ligue 1

With six matchdays behind us, Ligue 1 is starting to project familiar patterns. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who were beaten by Lille in the title race last year, have emerged as strong favorites. The defending champions have lost their grip and do not seem to have enough firepower to climb back to the top. Marseille, Lens, Lyon and Monaco are trying their best, but are not as consistent as they need to be.

The sixth gameweek of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign pitted PSG against Lyon. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the hosts PSG, which extended their 100% winning record in the division this season.

Other games were not as high profile, but there were some exceptional individual performances worth paying attention to. Today, we will check out the top five performers of gameweek six and tell you who shone the brightest in France’s Ligue 1 last weekend.

#5 Lionel Messi - PSG

Since moving from Barcelona this summer, the highest goalscorer in Spanish football history has had a hard time settling in at PSG. Lionel Messi is yet to register a goal or an assist in his three outings for the Ligue 1 giants, which is unusual for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On Sunday, however, the 34-year-old looked a lot like his former self, linking up with his new team-mates and making life difficult for Lyon. He worked particularly well with Kylian Mbappe and was a threat in and around the opposition box.

Messi also pulled the trigger on four occasions over the course of the match. Two efforts were on target while another came off the woodwork. Messi was subbed off in the 76th minute, making way for Achraf Hakimi. The Argentine was not particularly happy with the substitution, as he was seemingly expecting to finish his second Ligue 1 match.

#4 Habib Diallo - Strasbourg

Habib Diallo scores against former club

Ligue 1 club Strasbourg have endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign. They were beaten by Angers, PSG and Lyon, conceding a total of nine goals in three fixtures. On Saturday, however, they came out with fresh intent and walked away with maximum points against Metz.

The team’s coveted centre-forward Habib Diallo was the star of the show, netting two goals against former club Metz to secure maximum points for Strasbourg. Diallo struck first in the 26th minute when Gerzino Nyamsi’s ball found him inside the box. His right-footed shot gave the Metz keeper no chance.

Diallo scored his second in similar fashion, only this time, he slotted Ludovic Ajorque’s assist to the bottom right corner. His Ligue 1 brace pretty much sealed the win for Strasbourg, who now find themselves in 12th position with seven points.

