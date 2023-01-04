European football has produced some of the world's best headers in history. Notable mentions include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, John Terry, and Edin Dzeko, to mention a few.

Having the ability to score with the head is an advantage that helps most players increase their goal tallies for their teams.

Often times it requires a couple of other attributes such as height, balance, timing, and direction to score with the head rather than mere luck.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at five players who scored the most headed goals during the 2022 football calendar year.

Note: This stat is for Europe's top five leagues

#5 Moussa Dembélé - Lyon

Dembele against West Ham United

The French striker is one of the top players in Europe who possesses incredible heading abilities. He also enjoyed a decent run in 2022.

Moussa Dembélé netted a combined total of five headed goals during the 2022 football calendar year with French club Lyon.

The 26-year-old striker finished the 2021-22 football campaign with a total of 22 goals in all competitions. He currently has two goals this season in Ligue 1.

#4 Luuk de Jong - PSV

De Jong against Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League

The Dutch striker is arguably one of the most powerful headers in European football and has scored a handful of spectacular headed goals in recent years.

Luuk de Jong was able to record a total of five headed goals during the 2022 football calendar year. All five of these were scored for Barcelona.

He is currently on loan at PSV from the Spanish giants and has registered a total of three goals and one assist in the Eredivisie.

#3 Martin Terrier - Rennes

Terrier against Leicester City - UEFA Europa Conference League

The 25-year-old forward is arguably one of Europe's most exciting prospects at the moment, judging by his performance with Rennes.

Martin Terrier enjoyed a remarkable 2022 football calendar year as he finished the 2022-23 football campaign with 21 goals and three assists in Ligue 1.

The Frenchman's goal-scoring form has also continued this season as he has registered 12 goals in all competitions for Rennes alongside five assists.

Squawka @Squawka Only three players have scored 30+ Ligue 1 goals since the start of last season:



◎ 41 - Kylian Mbappé

◎ 32 - Wissam Ben Yedder

◉ 30 - Martin Terrier



Take notice. Only three players have scored 30+ Ligue 1 goals since the start of last season:◎ 41 - Kylian Mbappé◎ 32 - Wissam Ben Yedder◉ 30 - Martin TerrierTake notice. https://t.co/YCVjUejxs0

At six feet, Terrier possesses an incredible aerial presence, seeing him score seven headed goals during the 2022 season. It puts him third on the list in Europe's top five leagues.

#2 Victor Osimhen - Napoli

Osimhen has scored nine Serie A goals this season

Another player who netted many headed goals during the 2022 football calendar year across Europe's top five leagues is Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old Napoli striker is currently one of the leading centre-forwards in world football. He has registered a total of 10 goals and two assists for Luciano Spalletti's team this season.

Osimhen is known for his physicality that sees him dominate opposing defenders both on the ground and aerially.

In 2022, the Nigerian international scored a total of eight headed goals for Napoli. Some of these came against the likes of Hellas Verona, Venezia, and Cagliari, among others.

#1 Harry Kane

Kane scored the most headed goals in Europe's top five leagues in 2022

The English striker is arguably one of the most complete centre-forwards in modern-day football due to his consistent performances over the years.

Harry Kane is good with both feet and also possesses an incredible ability to head the ball as well. Such has seen him score a handful of headed goals in his career.

The 29-year-old Tottenham striker scored the most headed goals across Europe's top five leagues during the 2022 football calendar year, with a total of 10.

Kane has registered 13 Premier League goals and one assist for Spurs during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

