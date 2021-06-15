Ranking the 5 best players in La Liga history

La Liga is one of the most popular football leagues in the world. Though the Premier League has marched ahead in terms of sheer excitement, La Liga is still regarded as home to the most technically proficient players on the planet.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most successful football clubs in the history of the sport. They continue to produce and feature some of the greatest players to play the game. The fact that La Liga teams have won the Champions League on 10 occasions in the 21st century is a testament to their dominance.

La Liga continues to be home to some of the best technicians in football

Even today, La Liga clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to be dream destinations for football players across the globe. We have seen both clubs field some of the strongest teams in the history of the game. They have consistently been replete with some of the greatest players of all time.

Even though ranking the greatest players in La Liga history is quite a daunting task, we've decided to give it a shot. Let's dive right into it.

#5 Xavi

Xavi Hernandez epitomizes the sort of technical ability that has made Spanish players stand out from the rest of the crowd. A product of the famed 'La Masia', Xavi was the architect in chief behind Barcelona's success in the 21st century.

Xavi was a central midfielder who could do everything he was required to do with grace and elan. He has won every major trophy that is to be won with both club and country and will go down in history as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

The Spaniard was so skilled on the ball that during Barcelona's peak tiki-taka years, he and his teammates would run rings around the opposition and pass the ball around them like they didn't exist.

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has lost two Champions League finals to a dominant Barcelona side. Subsequently, he said:

“It wasn't really Messi who was the problem. It was Iniesta and Xavi. They can keep the ball all night long.”

In his 17-year career with Barcelona, Xavi won eight La Liga titles, three Copa Del Reys, and four Champions League trophies. In the 2008-09 season, which was arguably the best phase of his career, Xavi registered a whopping 20 assists in La Liga.

The diminutive midfielder's vision and passing range is the stuff new players ought to study and try to emulate. Xavi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in La Liga history.

#4 Andres Iniesta

Outrageous technical ability combined with tactical intelligence and a cool head. That is Andres Iniesta. The pair of Xavi and Iniesta is arguably the best central midfield duo in the history of the game.

Following the fall of big stars like Ronaldinho and Deco, Barcelona needed new players to step up. They got a lot more than they bargained for with Iniesta. The Spaniard was crucial to Spain's and Barcelona's dominance in the 21st century.

Iniesta was a joy to watch on the football field. He could navigate cul-de-sacs with the grace of a gazelle and upend entire defences with his ability to play incisive passes. He also had a penchant for stepping it up on the big stage. Iniesta famously scored Spain's extra-time winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

By the time he called it a day on his Barcelona career, Iniesta had won nine La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, six Copa Del Reys, six Supercopa de Espanas. Fans and critics still feel that Iniesta was robbed off the Ballon d'Or in 2010 which eventually went to his teammate Lionel Messi. Iniesta came second.

