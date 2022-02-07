Ranking the 5 best players who left Arsenal to play for Barcelona

Both Arsenal and Barcelona have struggled in their own ways in recent times. Irrespective of that, they remain two of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Spanish giants have witnessed a difficult phase overall, especially after the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer due to financial issues. Their on-the-pitch troubles still persist and remain a concern for this season.

Arsenal and Barcelona have traded players regularly

Arsenal, on the other hand, are facing a torrid time and finding it very difficult to qualify for the Champions League over the past few seasons. Their identity as a big club is taking a hit with time and it is necessary that they step up very soon.

The north London club have been involved in many transfer deals with Barcelona over the years. The deals saw some top players going to the other side but overall it is the Catalan club who have attracted more than the other way around. On that note, let's take a look at the high-quality players who left the Gunners to play for the Spanish giants.

#5 Alexander Hleb

Alexander Hleb was a key player under Arsene Wenger

One of the most underrated and versatile players to play at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger has to be Alexander Hleb. The Belarusian midfielder was signed from VfB Stuttgart in 2005.

Hleb, with his sharp passing, creative abilities and amazing work-rate, was an asset on the field. He was capable of playing almost anywhere in midfield. His impressive performance with the Gunners attracted interest from Barcelona.

Having played three seasons with the London club, Hleb joined the Catalan club. After winning the Treble in the 2008-09 season, he struggled with game-time at the club. This led to multiple loan spells for the Belarusian before he left in 2012.

#4 Alex Song

Alex Song should have stayed with the Gunners

Arsenal signed Alex Song on loan from Bastia for the 2005-06 season and made the move permanent the following season. With the Gunners, the Cameroon midfielder grew into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League then.

His excellent reading of the game, amazing anticipation and fine passing abilities made him the perfect player in deep midfield. His fine performances encouraged Barcelona to go after his signature and they were successful in doing so in 2012.

Unfortunately, the move didn't turn out to be that productive for Song as he struggled to start ahead of Sergio Busquets. A two-season loan move to West Ham United, followed by a permanent move to Rubin Kazan, ensured a disappointing spell at Barcelona.

