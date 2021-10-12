Ranking the 5 best players in Ligue 1 so far this season

After a long time, the French Ligue 1 is getting all the attention it deserves. Thanks to high-profile acquisitions of players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, in recent seasons, Ligue 1 has suffered a significant decline. This stems not only from the wide-ranging effects of the pandemic but a major impasse in negotiations with the league's broadcasters as well.

Consequently, French clubs' revenue has gone down significantly and is a major reason behind their dearth of financial might.

However, Ligue 1 still entertains and delivers enormous footballing value. Last season, it also produced a title race wherein LOSC Lille dethroned European giants PSG.

It remains one of the best feeder leagues, where world-class talents are made and put on the greater European stage. Now, with arguably one of the best players in the world becoming part of it, Ligue 1 is finally set to deliver the electric football it has always been known for.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best players in Ligue 1 so far this season:

#5 Walter Benitez

Walter Benítez is a 28-year-old Argentinian goalkeeper who plays for OGC Nice. Christophe Galtier, who won the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille last season, is now in-charge of OGC Nice. The Frenchman is getting the best out of his squad with eight matches into the new season.

Benítez has so far been an indisputable starter for his team and managed to secure five clean sheets the Eaglets. His impressive performances have also enabled OGC Nice to concede the fewest goals in the league so far - four.

He ranks fifth on our list of the best players in Ligue 1 so far this season.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the main reasons behind Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top but his future at the club has looked anything but certain.

An eventful summer saw Real Madrid go all in for the 22-year-old at the end of the transfer window, only for the Parisians to turn down their bid.

With Mbappe having declared his interest towards a move to the Spanish capital, the 2021-22 season could be his last in a PSG shirt.

He has certainly started to deliver under manager Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship in an attempt to reclaim the Ligue 1 title. So far, Mbappe has racked up a total of three assists and four goals in the league.

