Ranking the 5 best players in Ligue 1 this year (2021)

Ligue 1 is one of the most competitive and high-profile club competitions in Europe. The French top-flight has grown in prominence in recent years. In what was commonly touted as a league that is utterly dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, we had a surprise winner last season.

Lille pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season. There were a raft of exceptional individual performers last term which included some of the usual suspects as well.

Ligue 1 is home to some of the biggest names in the world of football

With Lionel Messi arriving at the Parc des Princes in the summer, Ligue 1 has become quite high-profile. Consequently, PSG have become more of a force to be reckoned with in the 2021-22 season. They currently sit at the top of the league table with a 13-point lead.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in Ligue 1 in 2021.

#5 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. is a player you'd expect to find at the top of this list. However, the Brazilian has had a rather underwhelming year by his own lofty standards. He has had multiple injury issues to deal with this year.

But the 29-year-old has also been nearly unplayable whenever he's been in the mood. Neymar Jr. scored nine goals and provided five assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

The Brazilian international is a joy to watch on the football pitch. He is one of the most exciting players with the ball at his feet. Neymar loves making jinking runs and slaloms past defenders with ease thanks to his quick-feet and intelligence.

He is one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation. However, Neymar Jr. hasn't been at his best this term. Although he has scored three goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances, he hasn't been able to exert his authority over games.

But has still showcased enough quality this year to warrant a place on this list.

#4 Burak Yilmaz (Lille)

VfL Wolfsburg v Lille OSC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

36-year-old Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz was a standout performer for Lille in their triumphant 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. He scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances in the league last term as his side pipped perennial winners PSG to the Ligue 1 title.

Yilmaz is a technically proficient player who has a lot of qualities in addition to his clinical finishing. The Turkish international joined Lille in August 2020 and has since had a massive impact at the club. He is the captain of the Turkish national football side as well.

He is excellent at testing the goalkeeper from range and is an expert when it comes to free-kicks and other set-pieces. His link-up play in the final third is commendable as well and can be a menacing presence up top when he's in his zone.

Yilmaz is yet to properly kick into gear this term but he has still scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

