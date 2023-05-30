Ranking the 5 best players for Manchester United this season (2022-23)

Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of Manchester United has been a very positive one. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League table with 75 points and also won the Carabao Cup. The season could finish on an even better note if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final next Saturday.

Ten Hag's regime started with back-to-back losses in the opening two games of the Premier League season. However, the Dutch coach was able to sort things out rather quickly and although the team did suffer a couple of lean patches in between, they managed to end the campaign on a high.

Several players showed plenty of improvement under Ten Hag and some of the new signings have proved to be brilliant acquisitions. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players for Manchester United this season (2022-23).

#5 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has been one of the standout performers for Manchester United in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge. The French defender has been a rock at the back, helping the team to keep eight clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances.

He has also been praised for his leadership qualities and his ability to organize the defence. Varane has been a key part of the team's improvement under Ten Hag and he is sure to be a key player for the club in the years to come.

The Frenchman was dearly missed as he was sidelined for almost two months due to a couple of injury issues. But whenever he was fit, Varane did an excellent job and his experience and game intelligence went a long way towards helping Manchester United have a solid campaign.

#4 Luke Shaw

Whether he was being a driving force down the left wing or filling in for Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, Luke Shaw was quality all through the season. He is one of the most technically gifted players United have had at the club in recent times and is very often the United player who kickstarts incursions into enemy territory.

His game-reading ability and tactical acumen helped him slot in at centre-back quite effectively as well. Shaw is an extremely dynamic player and is easily one of Manchester United's standout stars of the 2022-23 season.

Shaw has provided six assists and scored a goal in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes deserves to be regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. Fernandes captained Manchester United in a majority of their games this season and did a great job and led from the front on many crucial occasions.

Fernandes created 32 big chances in the 2022-23 Premier League season, the most of any player in the competition. He also leads the table for most chances created in the league with 119 to his name.

He has been the creator-in-chief of Manchester United for several seasons now and his commitment to the cause is unquestionable. Fernandes never shies away from putting in a defensive shift and is always egging his teammates on as well. It's been yet another impressive season for the 'Portuguese magnifico'.

In 58 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this term, the 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Premier League player created more big chances this season than Bruno Fernandes No Premier League player created more big chances this season than Bruno Fernandes 👀 https://t.co/9SjjGnDjAW

#2 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford had an extremely underwhelming outing in the 2021-22 season. He failed to find his feet after returning from a shoulder injury and scored just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, Rashford has been a completely different player this term under Ten Hag. Forced to take up the role of the main striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo almost halfway through the season, Rashford produced the best season of his career so far.

He has netted 30 times and provided 11 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Manchester United. Rashford is simply incredible at making runs in behind the opposition backline and his finishing has been top-notch on several occasions.

The Englishman is finally delivering big on the promise of his early years and is likely to get even better over the next few seasons. He has also been voted the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' and is the first academy player to take the award home since 1998.

B/R Football @brfootball 30 goals

11 assists



Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s Player of the Year—he’s their first academy player to win the award since 1998 🫡 30 goals11 assistsMarcus Rashford is Manchester United’s Player of the Year—he’s their first academy player to win the award since 1998 🫡 ▪️ 30 goals▪️ 11 assistsMarcus Rashford is Manchester United’s Player of the Year—he’s their first academy player to win the award since 1998 🫡 https://t.co/UdDkHx8SlB

#1 Casemiro

When Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid for €70 million last season, eyebrows were raised and questions were asked about United's recruitment policy and direction. After all, Casemiro had turned 30 and was expected to go on the decline soon.

However, the iconic Brazilian midfielder has managed to prove over the course of the 2022-23 season that he is still world-class and could continue to be that way for a few more years.

He has been a key part of the team's midfield and has helped them win the Carabao Cup. He has been praised for his defensive work, his passing ability, and his leadership qualities. Casemiro has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and he is sure to be a key part of the team for a few more years.

In addition to improving Manchester United drastically in defence, the 31-year-old has also showcased his goalscoring and playmaking qualities this season. He has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

