Ranking the 5 best players in the Premier League so far this season (2023-24)

We're well and truly in the thick of things as far as the 2023-24 Premier League season is concerned. The new English top-flight campaign has been characteristically exciting and entertaining as always and the sheer unpredictability has kept fans glued to the screens every gameweek so far.

Several of our usual suspects have been in stellar form in the early stages of the new season. There have also been a few surprises with some footballers truly coming to their own this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players in the Premier League so far this season (2023-24).

#5 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

The way things have gone so far, Declan Rice looks like a bargain at €116 million. In his early days at Arsenal, the former West Ham United midfielder has shown exactly why he is widely regarded as one of the finest in the Premier League.

Rice has played with an aura and has set the tone for his side with his precise passing and ability to orchestrate play from deep as well as breaking up opposition attacks. Rice has also chipped in with the odd goal on occasion and he has impressed with his fitness levels as well.

He could prove to be a defining asset for the Gunners this season as they make a push for the Premier League title.

#4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Ollie Watkins has been a player reborn under Unai Emery. Aston Villa have been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League this season and their form at home (14 successive wins) has been quite inspirational, to say the least.

Watkins has been at the centre of it. He has stood out with his composure, movement and clinical finishing ability and is now widely regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards in the Premier League right now.

In 15 appearances in the English top flight so far this season, the 27-year-old has scored eight goals and provided six assists.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal

Arsenal should do everything within their power to ensure Bukayo Saka plays at the club for as long as possible. The 22-year-old is one of the best wingers on the planet and he is going from strength to strength with every passing game.

After getting off to a relatively slow start to the campaign, Saka has been in spectacular form of late. He finds a way to create goalscoring opportunities in almost every game he plays and is also adept at finding the back of the net.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table and Saka's consistency has been a crucial factor in their dominance so far. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 14 league appearances so far this season.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Champions League

Erling Haaland broke several goalscoring records in his debut season at Manchester City. He scored 36 goals in 35 league appearances last season, the highest haul of any footballer in a single Premier League season.

He seems to be on course to match that record or even better it, the way things are going. Haaland has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season. He is simply unstoppable when he is in the mood and his movement, positioning and finishing continue to be world-class.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool decided to hand Mohamed Salah a new bumper contract in the summer of 2022. He had just turned 30 and despite having already earned the status of a Premier League, there were concerns over how much longer he could keep it up.

Salah has allayed all those concerns over the last year. He has been in particularly great form for Liverpool in the 2023-24 season. The Egyptian icon's incredible technical qualities are complemented by his game intelligence and this allows him to positively impact in almost every single game he plays.

The 31-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season.