Ranking the 5 best players to score more than 30 goals in a Premier League season

The Premier League has always been the central hub for some of the world's finest goal-scorers. These players have only enhanced the charm and beauty of the league.

The performance of these goal-scorers has been massively influential in the final outcome of the league. It is only natural for these players to get the acknowledgment they deserve.

The Premier League Golden Boot race has always been competitive

Over the years, winning the league's Golden Boot award hasn't been easy. Keeping the same in mind, some players have done exceedingly well in the tournament.

At times, the performances of the great goal-scorers have been so great that they have gone on to score more than 30 goals in a season. It is certainly a massive achievement given how competitive the league is. Without further ado, let's look at those top players to achieve this feat.

#5 Andy Cole (1993-94 season)

Andy Cole (Left) for Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Andy Cole is best known for his time at Manchester United but one of his best seasons in the league came with Newcastle United. He joined the Magpies in the summer of 1993 from Bristol City.

Using his superb finishing abilities and smart positioning, the English striker became an instant hit on Tyneside. In his very first season, i.e. the 1993-94 season, Andy Cole went on to score 34 goals in just 40 appearances.

With 13 assists to his name that campaign, the Englishman averaged a contribution of 1.18 goals in every match. It was only unfortunate that Newcastle United finished third that season and could not win the league title.

#4 Luis Suarez (2013-14 season)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Uruguayan was signed from Ajax in the winter transfer window of the 2010-11 season. After a slow start to his Liverpool career, Luis Suarez grew into one of the finest players in the Premier League.

His amazing instincts combined with fabulous goal-scoring abilities made him an amazing asset in attack. Suarez's best spell with Liverpool came in the 2013-14 season where he scored 31 goals in just 33 matches.

The Reds came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League title that season and it was sheer bad luck that they couldn't. Luis Suarez left the following season to play for Barcelona where he achieved a lot of success.

