Ranking the 5 best PSG attackers of the 21st century

PSG have dominated the French football landscape in the last decade, especially since their takeover by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011.

The ambitious Parisian club have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles on offer, and also reached their maiden Champions League final last year. This summer, PSG had one of the best-ever transfer windows by any club in the game's history.

They made a plethora of big-name signings, most of them on free transfers, as they seek to compete on multiple fronts. Needless to say, PSG have had some of the best attackers in the game in the last few years, something that holds true even now.

On that note, here are the five best PSG attackers since the turn of the century. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria has been a consistent performer for PSG.

Angel Di Maria is one of the most underrated players in the game. But the Copa America 2021 winner has been a consistent performer for PSG since his arrival at the club six years ago.

The 33-year-old winger has made an impressive 200 goal contributions (89 goals, 112 assists) in 270 games across competitions for the club. Di Maria has been a key player in PSG's four Ligue 1 and numerous other domestic triumphs over the years.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player enjoyed his most prolific campaign for PSG in 2015-16. He bagged 15 goals and 23 assists across competitions.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a successful stint at PSG.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most prolific attackers in world football since the turn of the century.

The much-travelled Swede enjoyed a prolific four-season stint at PSG in early 2010s, scoring 156 goals and bagging 61 assists across competitions. Ibrahimovic left PSG in the summer of 2016 as their all-time top scorer. He was later overtaken by Edinson Cavani.

As if saving his best for last, the 40-year-old plundered 50 goals across competitions in what turned out to be his final season with PSG in 2015-16.

His tally included 38 Ligue 1 strikes, marking the second time Ibrahimovic scored at least 30 times in a French top-flight campaign.

