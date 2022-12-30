Ranking the 5 best PSG players of 2022

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the most formidable teams in Europe. Boasting the coveted front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, they can slice open any defense in Europe. Marco Verratti is in charge of a very competent midfield unit, while Marquinhos leads an exceptionally adept defense. In goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma possesses the ability to smother even the most well-struck shots.

PSG are a team full of world-beaters and matchwinners, which makes it all the more difficult for players to stand out. Only the best of the best manage to grab the spotlight, and today, we will take a look at the five players who have been successful in living up to their billing.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out PSG’s top five players of 2022:

#5 Marquinhos

PSG skipper Marquinhos has been serving the club flawlessly since his transfer from AS Roma in 2013. The Brazilian centre-back is a master at reading threats. He is capable of breaking the press. And to top it off, he can prove to be a handful in the opposition box as well, courtesy of his excellent heading ability.

Marquinhos was rock solid in the 2021-22 season but has taken his game up a notch under Christophe Galtier this season. He has scored twice in 15 Ligue 1 matches this season. Additionally, he has created three chances, made 15 interceptions, and cleared the ball 31 times in the French top flight.

The Brazil international has been as impressive in the UEFA Champions League as well. In six matches, he has created a chance, completed 315 passes (93% accuracy), won three tackles, and performed 16 clearances. If he can maintain his good run, PSG will have a great shot at bagging their first Champions League trophy at the end of the season.

#4 Neymar

The most expensive player in the history of football, €222 million man Neymar, has been a joy to watch for fans and a handful to contain for the opposition in 2022. The PSG forward has dazzled onlookers with his close control, unlocked defenses with inch-perfect passes, and scored some neat goals along the way.

Neymar played 12 Ligue 1 matches in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, between January and May, missing the remaining matches due to ankle injury/fitness issues. He scored 10 times and claimed three assists. He also played the Champions League Round of 16 games against Real Madrid, providing two assists in a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

The Brazil international has been firing on all cylinders in the 2022-23 season. Having opened his season with a brace in a 4-0 win over Nantes in the French Supercup, Neymar has carried over his free-flowing football to Ligue 1. The 30-year-old has scored 11 times and provided 10 assists in 15 appearances so far.

The former Barcelona man has been impressive in Europe as well, netting twice and claiming three assists in five games in the Champions League so far.

#3 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti’s performances for PSG cannot be easily broken down in numbers. The Italy international does not venture forward all that often, which means he rarely has a goal or an assist to show for his brilliance. What he does, however, is set the tempo of the game, and he does it better than anyone else on the team.

Verratti keeps the game ticking with his short passes, always makes himself available, and possesses the innate ability to stretch the game from deep. When he is on song, PSG can take the fight to even the most gifted midfield units.

In the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, Veratti has completed a staggering 1234 passes in 15 matches, attaining 94% passing accuracy. He has pulled off 18 dribbles, created seven chances, and made 14 interceptions. Verratti has managed to carry his brilliance to Europe as well, creating four chances, completing 482 passes (94% accuracy), winning 10 tackles, and making five interceptions in five games.

#2 Lionel Messi

Qatar World Cup winner Lionel Messi struggled to find his footing at PSG in his debut season (2021-22), especially in front of goal. The Argentina international played a more withdrawn role, focusing more on creating goalscoring opportunities than getting on the end of deliveries.

In the 2021-22 season, Messi scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions. Between January and May, he played 15 Ligue 1 matches, scoring five times and providing 10 assists. He also played twice in the Champions League Round of 16, failing to score or assist as PSG succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

This term, Messi has hit top gear, striking the perfect balance between playmaking and goalscoring. He opened the season with a goal in the French Supercup win (4-0) over Nantes. In Ligue 1, Messi has played 13 times this season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. The Barcelona legend has been a handful in the Champions League as well, recording four goals and four assists in five appearances.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Courtesy of his enviable consistency in front of goal, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as PSG’s best player of 2022. The France international, who scored a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, has been a man for the big occasions. He has led the team from the front whenever necessary and has also been an exemplary professional.

The jet-heeled Frenchman played 18 league matches, between January and May, in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, scoring 19 times and claiming 11 assists. In the Champions League, he appeared twice in the Round of 16 clashes against Real Madrid, scoring both goals as PSG succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

This season, Mbappe has emerged as the leading goalscorer in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The Parisian star has appeared in six Champions League games thus far, scoring seven times and claiming three assists. In Ligue 1, he has netted 13 goals and provided two assists in 15 matches.

