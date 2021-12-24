Ranking the 5 best PSG players so far this season (2021-22)

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG team look set to right the anomaly that occurred last term in Ligue 1 by completely dominating proceedings this campaign. The French Giants sit clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 13-point advantage over their rivals Marseille and second-placed Nice.

Despite the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not hitting the heights expected of them this season, PSG still seem to have too much for the rest of France to contend with.

In Europe, however, the French giants seem a long way from what is required to lift the biggest prize in club football. A tricky pairing against Real Madrid in the Champions League will test Mauricio Pochettino’s men and reveal if they’re made of sterner stuff than their inconsistent group stage performances showed.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball PSG have built a dream-team in their pursuit of the Champions League 🤯 PSG have built a dream-team in their pursuit of the Champions League 🤯 https://t.co/D1OnlWBPZX

PSG will hope to get their attackers singing from the same hymnal in the new year, as domestic domination is now not enough for their fans. The team will expect more from 7-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as they look set to win their first Champions League trophy.

PSG have displayed mixed performances so far this season, but a couple of their stars have, nevertheless, shone brightly. Without further ado, here are five of the best performing players for PSG so far this season:

#5 Lionel Messi

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Ever since his high-profile move to the French capital last summer, Lionel Messi has struggled to reach the heights he effortlessly got to at Barcelona. While some have attributed his difficulties at PSG to poor adaptability at a general level, many strongly believe that PSG's style of play has been the culprit.

Either way, the Argentine maestro has had a difficult start by his standards to life in France, but he has still performed well.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Lionel Messi wins the men's Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time 🏆🙌 Lionel Messi wins the men's Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time 🏆🙌

It's astonishing that Messi is going into the winter transfer window with just one Ligue 1 goal, especially because the star is highly popular for his goalscoring.

He has remained a creative force for the side, however, providing four assists in 11 Ligue 1 appearances. His Champions League form has been much better, with the star scoring five goals in five outings for PSG.

#4 Achraf Hakimi

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Moroccan international stormed the Serie A last season after he scored seven goals and assisted eight from a full-back position for Inter Milan. His talent was quite evident at Borussia Dortmund as well before that, where he managed five goals and ten assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances.

PSG splashed €60 million to snatch Achraf Hakimi from Inter, and it's safe to say he's continued his form at the French capital.

With just half the season gone, and 17 Ligue 1 games played, Hakimi has scored three goals and assisted three. His Champions League appearances haven't seen him mark a direct goal contribution, but the full-back's presence bombarding down the right flank has left little to be questioned.

