Ranking the 5 best PSG players under Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 3-0 defeat to Monaco earlier this week (March 20) marked Mauricio Pochettino's 75th game as the club's coach. On paper, the Parisian side have done well under the Argentinean, winning 50 games and losing 15 times, scoring over 150 goals and conceding nearly 70.

They won two domestic cups under Pochettino last season and are on course to snatch back the Ligue 1 title this year.

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a difficult time at PSG

Although it is difficult to blame Pochettino alone for PSG surrendering their Ligue 1 title to Lille last year, their failures in knockout competitions are a different story.

This season, the French giants lost the French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) to Lille earlier this season. They were then knocked out of the French Cup (Coupe de France) by Nice on penalties.

A semi-final exit to Manchester City in last year's UEFA Champions League was followed by an embarrassing 3-2 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 this year.

Nevertheless, PSG's 12-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings with just nine games to play suggests Pochettino will soon make it three trophies in two seasons. On that note, here's a look at five players who have impressed under the Argentinean:

#5 Marco Verratti

Marci Verratti (#6) in Champions League action against Manchester United

Marco Verratti has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise imbalanced and uninspiring PSG midfield. Although his goal contributions under Pochettino (two strikes and six assists) do not pop off the charts, Verratti has produced his best work in the middle of the park, away from the opposition goal.

The 29-year-old Italian continues to ooze class on the ball with his neat touches, clever passing and retention of possession.

He is a pesky defensive presence as well, who is always happy to chase down opposition players and track back. Verratti's only issue under Pochetiino has been the familiar problem of availability. The midfielder has played only 43 of Pochettino's 75 games at the club, largely due to injury

#4 Neymar

Neymar has battled fitness issues in recent seasons.

Like Verratti, Neymar has battled fitness issues during Pochettino's reign in Paris. The 30-year-old Brazilian superstar has been limited to just 40 games since the Argentinean coach arrived at the club. As a result, the talismanic forward has missed many high-profile clashes.

When fit, Neymar continues to dazzle, contributing 13 goals and 11 assists under Pochettino. Eventually, though, his time at the club will be looked back on as an injury-riddled disappointment.

#3 Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi drives forward with the ball.

Most of PSG's highly vaunted signings from last summer, such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, have proved to be underwhelming. Achraf Hakimi, though, appears to be an excellent investment so far, despite his €66.5 million price tag.

The 23-year-old Moroccan full-back arrived from Inter Milan and has made 32 appearances this season, scoring thrice and assisting four times. With his best years ahead of him, Hakimi appears to be one of the best wing-backs in the world and boasts a deadly combination of pace, power and stamina.

He kept the dangerous Vinicius Junior quiet across both legs of PSG's UEFA Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

#2 Marquinhos

Marquinhos is the Parisian club's captain and best defender..

Like Marco Verratti in midfield, Marquinhos often cuts an isolated figure in an underwhelming PSG defence.

The 27-year-old Brazilian centre-back is often forced to marshall an average backline that is left exposed by the lack of effort and industry from the team's attacking players.

Marquinhos, who is PSG's captain, has made 58 appearances under Pochettino and has found the back of the net on seven occasions. A player who excels on the big stage, Marquinhos has scored crucial goals against Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Lille.

He is also a vocal and commanding defender who is adept in winning aerial duels and can hold his own in one-on-one situations.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has blossomed into one of the world's best players under Pochettino.

Where would PSG and Pochettino be without Kylian Mbappe? The 23-year-old Frenchman has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world in the last year.

Not only has Mbappe been healthy and available, but he has also been lethal. The superstar's numbers are straight out of a video game and are reminiscent of the unbelievable stats registered by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Under Pochettino, Mbappe has a staggering 54 goals and 21 assists in 66 games. It would not be an exaggeration to claim that he, along with Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah, are the runaway early favourites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

