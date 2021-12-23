Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid players so far this season (2021-22)

Real Madrid have been reunited with the manager who delivered their La Decima - Carlo Ancelotti.

That has seen a return of the good times to Madrid again. Los Blancos have taken La Liga by storm this season. They sit comfortably atop the standings with an eight-point advantage over their ex-manager Julien Lopetegui’s Sevilla team, who have a game in hand, though.

Despite the ugly fallout from the European Super League debacle, Real Madrid have continued to dominate in their league and in Europe. Club president Florentino Perez will be pleased with the performance of his team.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid watching Barcelona take points away from second-place Sevilla 👀 Real Madrid watching Barcelona take points away from second-place Sevilla 👀 https://t.co/PutaAbVIDi

Madrid have had an impressive rebuild, and are looking to start a new cycle with a younger, hungrier squad. Thanks to a mix of academy graduates and ultra-talented acquisitions, Madrid build a formidable team capable of going toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

To say that Madrid's entire rebuild has been a success would be a stretch, though. That's because high-profile arrivals like Eden Hazard have failed spectacularly. However, the likes of David Alaba and Vinicius Jr. have performed well.

Madrid now have their eyes set on an unprecedented 14th Champions League title and their second La Liga title in three years. On that note, here's a look at the five Real Madrid players who've performed well this season:

#5 Luka Modric | Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid vs FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or duopoly in 2018.

Since 2012, the star has played for Real Madrid, eventually becoming a midfield stalwart alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro. Although Madrid struggled after losing Ronaldo to Juventus, Modric has been key in the club turning around their fortunes.

GOAL @goal Three years ago today, Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or 🥇



He's the only player that's not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to have won the award since 2007 👏 Three years ago today, Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or 🥇He's the only player that's not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to have won the award since 2007 👏 https://t.co/cMrp6OgVaw

This season, the 36-year-old has proved that age is just a number. In 12 La Liga games for Los Galacticos, Modric has assisted four goals. The star has also proved his versatility this campaign, playing in central midfield, as well as defensive and attacking midfield.

#4 Eder Militao | Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid vs FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Although the youngster can play at right-back, Ancelotti has used Eder Militao at the centre of his defence. In previous years, due to the presence of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, opportunities were difficult to come by for Militao.

He managed only a handful of La Liga appearances each season as he struggled to break into the side. However, with the exit of the veteran duo this summer, Militao has stepped up admirably.

Playing beside David Alaba, he has already played 18 La Liga games this season, to go with six in the Champions League.

