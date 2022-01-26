Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid players right now based on ratings

Real Madrid are a massive club and although they have struggled lately, it seems that they are on track now for the 2021-22 season. With 50 points in 22 matches, the Spanish giants sit at the top of the La Liga table with a four-point lead.

After Carlo Ancelotti's return to the helm in the summer, they look a much more solid side than they were last season. They have been very effective in attack, scoring 47 goals so far, the best in the league this season.

Real Madrid look brutal in the attack

With Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior doing very well in the attack, the Spanish giants have been a delight to watch. They have managed to turn draws into wins and, with four points off second-placed Sevilla, look in a strong position so far.

Courtesy of some fine individual performances, the Spanish team has benefitted a lot this season. Considering a minimum of 10 appearances this season, let's take a look at the best Real Madrid players so far this campaign.

Note: All stats as per WhoScored

#5 Luka Modric (7.07)

Luka Modric is likely to renew his contract with Los Blancos

There are very few players who have shown as much consistency as Luka Modric is displaying right now. At the age of 36, the Croatian midfielder is still oozing class and quality on the pitch.

Modric has been an invaluable player for Real Madrid ever since he joined them in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur. He was voted the "Worst Signing of the Year" by Spanish fans back then, but he turned it around and how.

Using his incisive passing skills, flair, fantastic vision, and intense work rate, the veteran midfielder has been a phenomenal player over the years.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "There is nothing, nothing better for me than being a Real Madrid player." 🎙| Luka Modrić: "There is nothing, nothing better for me than being a Real Madrid player." https://t.co/ImdFzgeHWJ

In the 2021-22 season, the Croatian has been quite vital for Carlo Ancelotti. With one goal and four assists to his name, Modric has kept Los Blancos going as he remains crucial to their ambitions to win La Liga this campaign.

#4 Toni Kroos (7.21)

Toni Kroos' passing has been a joy to behold

Toni Kroos, along with Luka Modric, has dictated midfield for Real Madrid over the years. The German midfielder is a fantastic passer of the ball and not many can reach the same level as him despite their best efforts.

The 32-year-old has been important for the Spanish giants this season. His wide range of passing combined with his incredible vision has kept them ticking and helped maintain a certain tempo.

With 157 passes into the final third, no player in the league has managed to beat Kroos in this regard this campaign.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



The maestro of Real. 🤍 Casemiro: "Real Madrid's games always follow the rhythm of Toni Kroos. If he wants the team to slow down, we slow down. If he wants us to accelerate, we accelerate. He decides everything."The maestro of Real. 🤍 Casemiro: "Real Madrid's games always follow the rhythm of Toni Kroos. If he wants the team to slow down, we slow down. If he wants us to accelerate, we accelerate. He decides everything." The maestro of Real. 🤍🇩🇪 https://t.co/qQ6t5AfHFH

He has also made the most number of progressive passes (140) in the 2021-22 season. With his attack-minded approach, Real Madrid rely heavily on Kroos to create from midfield.

