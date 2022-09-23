Ranking the 5 best right wingers in the world right now (September 2022)

Modern football is constantly evolving and how the role of the modern winger has changed in recent years is a fairly good example of the same. Wingers are no longer viewed as 'wide men' who are tasked with holding the width of the team and spraying crosses into the box.

Inverted wingers are the in-thing these days. As such, the right wing is predominantly occupied by left-footed forwards who love to cut in from the flanks, create and score goals for their side.

Due to their tendency to attack the goal, plenty of players who start the game on the wings tend to spend a lot of time in central areas. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best right wingers in the world right now (September 2022).

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva is one of the most technically gifted and versatile footballers in Europe. He can play in central midfield, attacking midfield as well as on the right wing.

The Portugal international is viewed as a central midfielder but is quite often deployed as a right winger, a position from which he has proven to be incredibly effective. Silva's close control, link-up play, vision and ability to find the back of the net have all helped Manchester City become fluid in the attacking third.

Silva has scored two goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

#4 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Barcelona signed Raphinha from Leeds United this summer for €58 million. He is one of the most lethal wingers in the world right now by virtue of his incredible dribbling, ability to create chances and find the back of the net.

He was Leeds United's best player in the 2021-22 season and his exploits were crucial to the Lilywhites surviving relegation last term. He scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Leeds United last season.

He has got off to a decent start at Barcelona but is yet to truly hit his stride and affect games on a consistent basis. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in seven appearances so far this new season. But Raphinha is a hardworking player who always puts in a defensive shift.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was one of the most in-form players in the world in the first half of the 2021-22 season. He was in blistering form for Liverpool as he scored and created chances for fun in the Premier League and in Europe.

However, Salah's form tailed off in the second half of the campaign and he has struggled to hit the levels he is capable of ever since. The Egypt international has still got off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season.

Salah is a nightmare to defend against for opposition defenders thanks to his burst of pace, excellent close control and shooting ability. In nine appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this term, the 30-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists.

#2 Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo is one of Real Madrid's most underappreciated stars from their glorious 2021-22 campaign. The Brazilian winger made a massive impact for Los Blancos in all competitions and played the role of a super-sub to near perfection.

In 49 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and provided 10 assists. He is a right-footed right winger who possesses silky dribbling skills and also has a knack for finding the back of the net.

The Brazil international is also a very pacy presence down the flanks and in his and Vinicius Jr.'s hands, the future of Real Madrid's attack looks safe. In seven appearances across all competitions so far this term, Rodrygo has scored three goals and provided two assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi was inarguably the best right winger in the world during his prime. He can play anywhere across the frontline and can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder. These days, he plays in a position which is a cross between a right winger and a number 10.

Messi starts down the right wing for Paris Saint-Germain and regularly drifts to central areas and looks to pick out his attackers. He is one of the most technically refined footballers in the world right now and is arguably the greatest footballer of all time,

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled a bit in his debut season with PSG but has been a different beast this term. Messi has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season.

