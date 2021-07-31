Ranking the 5 biggest sales in Juventus history

Closure of a season is often harsh on us football fans. The long wait that lasts for about two months before getting to see our favorite teams and players seems like a forever one.

But at the same time, it paves the way for the transfer window to slam open. The time for us to see what's merely a rumor and what news is solid. Back in the day, the fans had to wait a couple of seasons for that one big transfer to take place.

The scenario now, however, is different. Each year we see transfer records being broken. Serie A side Juventus have been partaking in quite a few big transfers that have been happening around recently.

In 2018, Juventus spent a fortune to grab the hot property placed on the transfer market called Cristiano Ronaldo. Their aggressive approach also got them Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt for a hefty fee.

As we addressed their biggest arrivals, let us take a look at the top five sales in the history of Juventus.

#5 Leonardo Bonucci | Juventus to AC Milan (€42 million) | 2017

As part of AC Milan's scudetto winning plans, the San Siro natives placed a tagged on Juventus' star defender. A tag that was an absolute bargain for the Serie A champs.

Bonucci couldn't replicate his success with Juventus at AC Milan

Bonucci, who was looking for a fresh start, expected Milan to be his best bet. After a scintillating 2017 campaign where his side won Serie A and the Champions League runners-up title, Bonucci's price tag skyrocketed.

Things didn't start off well for AC Milan and their new star-signing. The only highlight for Bonucci in the Milan shirt came with him scoring the equalizer against his former team, breaking Buffon's record for the longest consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.

Bonucci returned to Turin the very next year. The place where he belonged!

#4 Miralem Pjanić | Juventus to Barcelona (€60 million) | 2020

Pjanić joined Juventus in 2016 and added strength to their midfielder. Helping the Turin outfit to flourish more in the domestic league and grab four consecutive titles after his arrival.

During his tenure at Juventus, Pjanić won the Serie A title every year

The addition of youngsters to the team and the Bosnian's hunger for a European trophy made him consider a switch to Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Catalan side, who were looking forward to fortifying their mid-line with some big names, found it to be a perfect opportunity.

OFFICIAL: Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lGkFsh8Qhk — Goal (@goal) June 29, 2020

Pjanić, who joined Juventus from Roma for €32 million made them a huge profit with his transfer to the La Liga heavyweights.

