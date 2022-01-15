Ranking the 5 best Spanish players in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League era has seen some gifted Spanish players grace the competition. During Spain's golden period, between 2008 and 2014, numerous world-class Spanish midfielders plied their trade in England's top flight.

Whether it was David Silva, Cesc Fabregas or Juan Mata, every top club had a Spanish midfield maestro as their chief creator. Many top Spanish players represent Barcelona and Real Madrid, but a lot of them have played in the Premier League too.

Spain have been usurped by France and Germany in the last two World Cups. The quality of Spanish players in the Premier League has also decreased over the years.

However, under their Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have had a few terrific players from Spain. On that note, here's a look at the five best Spanish players in the Premier League this season.

#5 Sergi Canos

Brentford vs Everton - Premier League

Sergi Canos started his Premier League career with Liverpool during Spain's golden era. However, he has only come into his own this season with Brentford, impressing as a right-wing-back for Thomas Frank's team.

The 24-year-old has scored two league goals and registered as many assists this season. Considering Brentford have netted just 24 times, Canos' output as a wing-back is impressive. He scored Brentford's first-ever Premier League goal in their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

What a start for Brentford!



#BREARS | #BrentfordFC | #FPL Sergi Canos scores the first goal of the 2021/22 Premier League season.What a start for Brentford! Sergi Canos scores the first goal of the 2021/22 Premier League season. What a start for Brentford! 🐝#BREARS | #BrentfordFC | #FPL https://t.co/OkT62EybMJ

Once part of Barcelona and Liverpool's academies, Canos is a late bloomer. However, he is still in his mid-20s. If he continues improving, a move to a bigger club could soon be on the cards for the Brentford number 7.

#4 Robert Sanchez

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been a cult hero for Premier League fans due to his value in Fantasy Premier League. His real-life performances have been outstanding in the competition too, especially at the start of this campaign.

This season, the Spanish shot-stopper has kept six clean sheets, keeping a shut-out nearly every three games. His save percentage of 76.1 is also highly commendable, as it is better than that of Ederson, Alisson, and his compatriot David de Gea.

Sanchez has been solid in the Premier League. He has conceded 19 goals in as many games, which is a decent stat, considering Brighton don't have the best defenders in the division. The 24-year-old has also saved a penalty this campaign.

