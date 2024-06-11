Ranking the 5 best strikers at Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off this weekend, and Europe's most potent strikers will be in action in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at the European Championships in 2021 with five goals. The Portugal captain will be eager to defend that title against some of Europe's deadliest frontmen.

The race for the Golden Boot is on, and five centre-forwards head into the tournament at the peak of their powers. Fans will be eager to see whether Ronaldo, 39, will roll back the years for Selecao.

England's Harry Kane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski will also try to wow fans at Euro 2024. We rank the five strikers who will steal the show in Germany:

Ranked: The five best strikers at Euro 2024

5. Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia)

Trending

Benjamin Sesko's tall frame will strike fear into the opposition.

Benjamin Sesko is one of Europe's most in-demand strikers amid a meteoric rise for the imposing Slovenian. The young, powerful RB Leipzig forward was excellent last season, posting 18 goals in 42 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Sesko, 21, is one of the young guns that fans can look at further during Euro 2024. He was linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United but signed a new deal with Leipzig, so he has no distractions heading to Germany. He'll be key for Slovenia, and he bagged five goals and two assists in nine qualifying games.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Romelu Lukaku has been one of European football's most prolific frontmen.

Romelu Lukaku has a habit of coming to the fore at international level. He's Belgium's all-time top scorer. The Chelsea striker (on loan at AS Roma) has 85 goals in 115 caps. He was the top scorer during Euro 2024 qualifiers, with 14 goals in eight games.

Expand Tweet

Lukaku, 31, may want to flourish in Germany as his club future is still unclear. He was in fine form at the Stadio Olimpico last season, with 21 goals and four assists in 47 games across competitions.

3. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Robert Lewandowski could be playing in his last major tournament with Poland.

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the most clinical finishers in European football history. Goals follow the talismanic Polish center-forward wherever he goes, including to Barcelona, where he's managed 59 goals and 17 assists in 95 games.

Lewandowski, 35, has been just as prolific on the international stage, with 82 goals and 33 assists in 149 caps. The 10-time Bundesliga champion has played down retirement, but this could be his last hurrah for Poland at a major tournament.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Portugal in his 11th major international tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer at club and international levels, and there's no disputing that. He's the all-time top scorer in national football history with 128 goals and 46 assists in 206 caps for Portugal. The Al-Nassr superstar was part of Selecao's Euro 2016 triumph.

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo, 39, is the man you want to guide you to glory as he's triumphed throughout his illustrious career. The only setback for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner heading into Euro 2024 is the standard of the Saudi Pro League. He's wreaked havoc in Saudi, but Europe is a different proposition at this stage of his career.

1. Harry Kane (England

Harry Kane was Europe's top-performing centre-forward last season.

Harry Kane was arguably the greatest frontman across European football at club level last season. The England captain shined at Bayern Munich with a remarkable 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 games across competitions. He broke several records and scored the most goals in a single campaign of his career.

Expand Tweet

Kane, 30, will look to carry that form into Euro 2024, where he'll be eyeing the Golden Boot. He knows Germany like the back of his hand after finishing as the Bundesliga's top scorer with 36 goals.