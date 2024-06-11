Manchester United and Arsenal-linked forward decides to sign new contract and stay with current club: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United and Arsenal-linked striker Benjamin Sesko has opted to renew his existing deal and stay at RB Leipzig this summer, according to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Over the last couple of weeks, Sesko has emerged as a top transfer target for both the Red Devils and the Gunners. He impressed with his clinical displays in his first campaign at Leipzig, who signed the Slovenian from Red Bull Salzburg for close to £20 million last summer.

A right-footed towering number nine, Sesko paired up with Lois Openda to help his club finish fourth in the 2023-24 Bundesliga table. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded two assists in 42 appearances across competitions, including just 22 starts, last campaign.

Now, Romano has claimed that Sesko has chosen to extend his stay at his current team despite recent links with Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Arsenal. He wrote on X:

"Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what [Erling] Haaland decided back in the day at [Borussia Dortmund]. Sesko willstay at Leipzig with a new gentleman's agreement for future exit."

Sesko, who will represent Slovenia in the UEFA Euro 2024 this June, rose to fame owing to his performances for Salzburg. He registered 18 goals and four assists in 41 matches for them in the 2022-23 campaign.

Pundit tips Manchester United superstar to seal surprise move to Arsenal this summer

During a chat on talkSPORT, ex-Manchester United forward Alan Brazil was asked if Marcus Rashford should move to Mikel Arteta's side this summer. He responded (h/t HITC):

"I would go with that all day long. I would go with that all day long. Arsenal are crying out for a centre-forward, maybe not on the left-hand side forward, someone who will get in the box and score goals. He has got it all."

Claiming that Rashford could restart his career at Arsenal, Brazil said:

"I am not going to mention [Thierry] Henry because of the similarities and Henry was so polished. Marcus, with his pace, some of the goals he scored and he needs an arm around – if he played for Arsenal, with the midfield they have got, he would get loads of chances. Arteta is no mug and he wouldn't put up with any nonsense."

Rashford, 26, struggled to replicate his usual form for Manchester United last term. He scored just eight goals, compared to 30 in the 2022-23 campaign, and laid out five assists in 43 overall outings last season.

The 60-cap England international has helped Manchester United lift six trophies so far. His current contract is set to expire in June 2028.

