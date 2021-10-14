Ranking the 5 best transfer departures from the Premier League this summer (2021)

The transfer window rarely disappoints in Europe, especially in England, with Premier League clubs emerging as the biggest spenders season after season. The financial prowess of the clubs involved and the popularity of the league contribute to high levels of competition being maintained.

For some, the transfer window brings calm and relief, whereas for others it brings chaos and challenges. Even though the after-effects of the pandemic were evident, Premier League clubs went ahead in full capacity to lure their targets, working efficiently under their budgets.

Premier League clubs spent nearly £1.1 billion this summer

While everyone was excited about the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and other high profile names, there were a few popular names who departed the Premier League.

Here are the five best and biggest departures from the Premier League from the 2021 summer transfer window:

#5 Andreas Pereira

Pereira has only made 15 or more apperances in Premier League only in two seasons

It's difficult to answer whether it was Andreas Pereira who wanted this loan move badly, or Manchester United. Perhaps it was equally desired. The Red Devils have had clear doubts over Pereira's ability to match up to the standards of the Premier League.

The 25-year old likes to function as an attacking midfielder who can drift towards wider sides but he never felt comfortable while playing in the Premier League. In his 45 appearances in the Premier League, he managed an unconvincing tally of two goals and four assists, a return that is unacceptable from a player wearing the Red Devils' jersey.

His loan spell at Lazio wasn't anything more than ordinary last season as Pereira struggled to thrive in a 3-5-2 system under Simone Inzaghi. However, the Brazilian is enjoying a new and optimistic start at Flamengo this season and seems to be finding stability. Unlike the Premier League, he is getting regular game time and is allowed to operate with freedom in his favored No.10 role.

With every passing game, Pereira's importance in the Flamengo side is growing. He has contributed two goals and one assist in seven appearances in Brazilian Serie A so far. Pereria has been fighting with Flamengo for the title on all fronts. It might be best for him to establish a future away from the Premier League. With an option to make his loan permanent next summer, Flamengo could already be probing the idea.

#4 Sergio Aguero

Aguero won the Premier League with Man City a record five times

Barcelona acquired the services of the Premier League's highest overseas scorer on a free transfer this summer. The Spanish giants' fans saw a very fine silver lining in the dark clouds over them on Monday as news emerged that Sergio Aguero was back in training. An injury sustained in August before the campaign began has delayed his debut in Barcelona colors.

Ronald Koeman is out of his depth and the team have piled up disappointing performances. Unfortunately, they are yet to open their account in the Champions League this year. Clearly, they are crying for Aguero to hit the ground running from the first game.

Memphis Depay has found himself with loads of stuff to do in the final third all by himself. Aguero's presence will surely be a relief for him and could help the team pose a potent threat in front of goal. Barcelona will be hoping that Aguero hasn't lost his killer touch from his Premier League days.

In his 658 games for various clubs since he started playing for Independiente, Aguero has managed a tally of 378 goals and 118 assists. Considering the predicament that Barcelona find themselves in, Aguero has to hit the ground running straightaway. If he ends up doing that, there will be no denying the fact that Barcelona have pulled off a masterstroke by signing him on a free transfer.

Notably, the Argentine scored for the team in a friendly during the international break.

