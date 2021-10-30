Ranking the 5 biggest outgoing transfers from La Liga this summer

Spanish football was arguably at its peak during a major part of the last decade, with several La Liga teams dominating in Europe. The big teams possessed some of the biggest stars in world football as the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid was an absolute treat to watch.

This can be proven by the fact that six of the last 11 Champions League titles have been won by the Spanish teams. Meanwhile, seven Europa League titles during that time have also been won by La Liga sides.

But the last two to three years have seen La Liga teams struggle in Europe as several high-profile stars have left their clubs to shine elsewhere.

Some of La Liga's biggest stars departed this summer

This season has been no different as some of the biggest stars in La Liga over the last decade or so have departed their clubs this summer. Along with that, several talented youngsters have also left their respective teams for the riches of the Premier League.

Here we look at five of the biggest outgoing transfers from La Liga during the 2021 summer transfer window.

#5 Marc Cucurella (Getafe to Brighton) - €18 million

The exodus of talented Spanish youngsters from La Liga to the Premier League has increased in recent years. That trend continued this summer with another talented Spanish full-back, Marc Cucurella, joining Brighton on deadline day in the summer for a fee of around €18 million.

Product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Cucurella left the Catalan giants in the summer of 2019 to join Getafe on loan before making a permanent switch the following season.

Capable of playing as a left wing-back or a left midfielder, the Spaniard immediately became an integral part of the La Liga side. He managed to make 86 appearances in just two seasons at the club while registering four goals and assists during that time.

His defensive skills along with his passing were exemplary, with the 23-year-old making 84 key passes from open play over the last two seasons. It was the sixth-best in La Liga during that time.

Cucurella has been a regular for Brighton since joining the club and has been a key part of the Seagulls' incredible start to the 2021-22 campaign.

#4 Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid to Arsenal) - €35 million

Another talented youngster to leave La Liga for the riches of the Premier League was Martin Odegaard, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for around €35 million.

Much was expected from Odegaard after his arrival at Real Madrid but the midfielder failed to showcase his potential and was forced to go out on loan spells.

Odegaard became the youngest ever player to make his debut for Real Madrid (16 years and 152 days) after coming on as a substitute in a La Liga game in 2015.

But since then the Norwegian has managed to make just 11 appearances for the La Liga giants. During that time, Odegaard had loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse, Real Sociedad and Arsenal but he never managed to get a look in after coming back from each spell.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal on loan in the second half of last season and was impressive, making 20 appearances across all competitions registering two goals and as many assists.

As such, Mikel Arteta was keen to sign him permanently. But the midfielder returned to Real Madrid in the hope that he would be given a chance by Carlo Ancelotti. However, Odegaard failed to impress the Italian and was eventually sold to Arsenal during the summer.

Odegaard has so far shown flashes of his brilliance during the 2021-22 season, but only time will tell whether the midfielder can justify his price-tag at the Emirates.

