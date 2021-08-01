Ranking the 5 biggest sales in Arsenal history

The current generation is alien to the once heavyweights called Arsenal. The club that thrived under Arsene Wenger's guidance has turned out to be no more than any ordinary club within the Premier League in recent times.

Arsenal had an array of great players that included the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fàbregas, Patrick Vieira, Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, David Seaman and many more. The list never ends.

The Gunners have always held the perfect combination of grassroots talent and massive purchases. Quite a few big names arrived at Arsenal to don the legendary red and white kit and establish themselves as one of the best in Europe.

The Invincibles have also had a fair amount of share in 'big-buck' transfers. Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 5 sales in the history of Arsenal.

#5 Alexis Sánchez | Arsenal to Manchester United (€34.00m) | 2018

The former Barcelona man achieved almost everything he could at club level with Blaugrana and came to England to face new challenges.

Sánchez's stint at Arsenal was a blissful one for both the parties

Chile's all-time top scorer was tied down to a long-term deal at Arsenal. After a stint of top quality performances at the highest level of football, the Gunners' move seemed perfect for Sánchez.

In his four years at the Emirates, Alexis Sánchez won two FA Cups, one Community Shield title and two Arsenal player of the season awards. He was also inducted into the PFA 2014-15 Premier League Team of the Year.

Alexis Sanchez on leaving Arsenal: "I remember today, a conversation I had with Thierry Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn." pic.twitter.com/7ch4uRZ4p6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 23, 2018

Despite having a brilliant run at Arsenal, Sánchez decided to move to Manchester United to play under Jose Mourinho and for the biggest club in the world (as said by him ahead of the move).

#4 Cesc Fàbregas | Arsenal to Barcelona (€34.00m) | 2011

Arguably, Fàbregas has to be the most loved player by the Arsenal loyals this century. The fact that he was handed the captain's armband when he was just 19 shows the trust the club put behind Fàbregas.

Fàbregas became the Arsenal captain at the age of 19

A thorough La Masia product, Cesc's gameplay reflected the iconic Spanish style by all means. With a series of good seasons in the Arsenal shirt, Fàbregas kept maturing to be one of the deadliest midfielders in the realm of football.

Best @arsenal game in a long time. Really enjoyed it. 👏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 1, 2020

In 2011, without much of a surprise, Barcelona came back to knock on Arsenal's door to discuss the return of their wonderkid. After agreeing on a fee of €34.00 million, the Spaniard boarded the flight to La Liga.

