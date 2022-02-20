Ranking the 5 clubs with the most consecutive clean sheets in Premier League history

The Premier League is one of the most attacking football competitions in the world and defensively solidity is a rare quality that only the best teams have managed over the years.

Although a club's campaign is generally rememebered by the attacking prowess on display, there is no way a team could achieve glory without a solid defensive unit.

Several iconic backlines have been part of the Premier League's rich history

Goalkeepers are often blamed for even small errors, and they have one of the hardest jobs in football. And true to its status as possibly the best football league in the world, the Premier League has produced many legendary goalkeepers such as Edwin van der Sar and Petr Cech. These goalies found success after being backed by a sturdy defensive line.

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, and John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho are just a couple of prominent defensive pairings that have helped their team ascend to the top of the pyramid during their times.

Let us now take a look at the five teams who have kept the most consecutive clean sheets in Premier League history:

#5 Southampton: 7 clean sheets (2000-01)

Paul Jones of Southampton kept a club-record of seven consecutive Premier League clean sheets

Southampton are rarely known for their defensive solidity. However, the 2000-01 Premier League season was an exception and the Saints played some of their best football in years during that campaign. Glenn Hoddle had been made Southampton’s manager, replacing Dave Jones, who was allegedly charged with child abuse.

This change in management led to an immediate improvement in the Saints’ performance, and they made up for the abysmal start to their season very soon. After losing to Liverpool in early January, the Saints won five of their next seven games. Goalie Paul Jones went on to keep seven consecutive clean sheets during the same period.

The Saints were unable to keep the tempo going after this and they finished the season in 10th place. This was also their last season playing in The Dell. The Southampton board wanted to expand the club’s development and they moved to the St. Mary’s Stadium after this season.

#4 Arsenal: 8 clean sheets (1997-98)

David Seaman was one of the greatest Premier League goalies in his prime

The 1997-98 season was Arsene Wenger’s second in charge of Arsenal. The Frenchman faced tremendous criticism after his appointment, but proved his worth by leading Arsenal to great success. The Frenchman guided the club to their second-ever league and FA Cup double.

The Gunners went on a run of eight games without conceding a goal in the second half of that season. David Seaman, one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever keepers, had a phenomenal campaign behind the formidable trio of Tony Adams, Martin Keown, and Steve Bould, which reinforced the defense.

Dennis Bergkamp was the standout performer that season, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists in the Premier League. Arsenal went on to win the Premier League by the tiniest of margins, beating Manchester United to the title by just one point. The Gunners were also crowned FA Cup champions that season.

