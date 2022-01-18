Ranking the 5 clubs Erling Haaland could join in 2022

Erling Haaland rose to prominence in his incredible 2019-20 season with RB Salzburg. Then, at just 18 years old, the Norwegian sensation set the Austrian Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League alight with his goalscoring exploits.

He scored 16 goals and assisted six in just 14 appearances in the league for Salzburg. In the Champions League, Haaland scored eight goals and assisted one in just six group stage games. It earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 for €20 million.

Erling Haaland has scored 30 or more goals in consecutive campaigns, doing so in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

His incredible record with Dortmund has seen his value skyrocket, with several European giants interested in signing him. Although Haaland's contract expires in 2024, clubs already have one eye on his situation. Dortmund have reportedly asked him to announce a decision on his future soon as it is keeping their plans in limbo.

That said, let's take a look at the five clubs Erling Haaland can join in 2022.

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will be keen to bolster his attacking options.

Manchester United are a club currently in turmoil. Having sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, the club are desperate to steady the ship this season. They are currently seventh in the Premier League with 32 points, 24 adrift of leaders Manchester City and five adrift of the Champions League places.

The Red Devils have an aging strike force in Cristiano Ronaldo (36) and Edinson Cavani (34). Hence, they will have their eyes peeled on an option for the future. Anthony Martial (25) is seeking a loan move away from the club in search of more game-time.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United but is not interested in any loan move to an English club.



Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are currently the three options to leave in January.





Manchester United are a side that desperately needs a driving force and the Norwegian's signing can be one, quite literally. At 21, Haaland could prove to be the ideal solution. His pace, power and strength up front will ease pressure off United's midfield. Haaland is ideally built for the physicality of the Premier League and could be perfect for United.

Putting him in the same dressing room as Ronaldo will also help with the mental aspects of his game. It is inevitable that he will be inspired by one of the greats of the game.

The Norwegian's transfer fee, too, doesn't seem like a hurdle for Manchester United, who are more than capable of splashing the cash.

#4 Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel will look to overcome Chelsea's blues as they enter the business-end of the season.

Chelsea's 2021-22 Premier League season has been a roller-coaster ride for their fans, and pure entertainment for neutrals.

They began the campaign extremely well, building on their triumph in the UEFA Champions League the previous season. Chelsea were on top of the Premier League table until November. Since then, they seem to have lost their way after injuries to key players, controversies and poor performances.

CFCBlogs @CFCBlogs_ • Reece James











Blockbuster signing Romelu Lukaku, who joined the club for around £90 million from Inter Milan last summer, has yet to fully impress. Meanwhile, Timo Werner has been playing like a youth striker unsure of his true position.

Haaland could be the ideal solution for the Blues. His ability to drive forward and be the focal point of the attack and create his own chances at times can be ideal for Chelsea's style of play.

His fee should not be an issue either, with Blues owner Roman Abramovich keen to bring the Norwegian to West London.

