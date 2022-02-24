Ranking the 5 clubs with the highest number of wins in Premier League history

The Premier League might have been established in controversial circumstances, but it has grown into a giant ever since. The league has the right mix of glitz, glamor, top stars and scintillating footballing action. It is also one of the most competitive sports leagues in the world.

There are still the dominant Premier League clubs who have won more

While the Premier League is now more competitive than ever, some biggies remain a cut above the rest. The five clubs mentioned on the list are among the biggest names in the Premier League. The notable exception are Manchester City, possibly because of their comparatively late rise to the pinnacle of the English game.

Note: As of 21.02.2022

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - 492 wins

Tottenham is yet to win a major trophy in recent times

Tottenham Hotspur may not have the same glamor as the other four names on the list, but they have been consistent performers over the years. Their fierce North London rivalry with Arsenal is one of the most celebrated football duels in the histort of the game.The Lillywhites are one of the traditional powerhouses of the English game.

Tottenham have won the First Division title on two occasions, but they haven't been able to replicate that success in the Premier League era. Their most successful spell in the new millennium came under Mauricio Pochettino under whom they reached the final of the Champions League while also achieving success in the Premier League. Tottenham can beat any side on their day, as shown in the recent match against Manchester City.

The past days have seen Osvaldo Ardiles and David Ginola play for the club. Tottenham currently have no shortage of stars, with Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, and Hugo Lloris among others.

#4 Liverpool - 598

Liverpool finally won the Premier League after many disappointments in the past

Merseyside-based club Liverpool have been one of the two most successful clubs in the history of English football. They were the team to beat before the Premier League's inception and won multiple league and Champions League titles, among other trophies,

But the Premier League saw a downturn in their fortunes. While the overall performance level was good, something was often missing at the crucial moments. Liverpool did come close to winning their maiden Premier League title under Rafa Benitez and then under Brendan Rodgers. But it wasn't meant to be until the club hired Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has completely turned around the club's fortunes with bright recruitment and effective tactics on the field. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have become the carriers of legacies for footballers like Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush. As a result, Liverpool have won both the Premier League and Champions League in recent times, and they're in contention for both in the current campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury