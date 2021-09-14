Ranking the 5 most consistent footballers of the 21st century

Football is a physical sport, which explains why not many players can sustain a high level of play for too long. But thanks to advancements in sports science and improved training regimens, more and more players are able to extend their careers deep into their 30s.

Since the turn of the century, several world-class players have consistently performed for their clubs and countries. Many have won big titles after turning 30, an age when most footballers begin to decline.

So without further ado, here's a look at the five most consistent footballers of the 21st century who are still going strong:

#5 Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is still going strong.

Gianluigi Buffon is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers to have graced the game.

Now 43, 'Superman' is still going strong, having returned to his boyhood club Parma this summer after an illustrious two-decade stint in the top flight.

The legendary Italian custodian is making his first appearance in Serie B after a lone campaign in the competition with Juventus in 2006-07.

Buffon was a key player in Italy's triumphant 2006 FIFA World Cup campaign. He made a stunning save to deny Zinedine Zidane in the final, which the Azzurri won on penalties.

The 10-time Serie A champion has kept a record 299 clean sheets in over 650 appearances in the Italian top flight. Buffon has no plans to retire just yet. Instead, he is reportedly planning to come out of retirement and make himself available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos joined PSG this summer.

Despite his checkered disciplinary record, Sergio Ramos is one of the best goalscoring defenders since the turn of the century.

During an illustrious career for club and country, the 35-year-old has dazzled at both ends of the turf. Ramos has won big titles galore; he is a two-time European and FIFA World Cup winner with Spain.

With Real Madrid, the veteran defender has won five La Liga and four Champions League titles, among other honors.

He is the joint-most prolific goalscoring centre-back in Champions League history. Despite being a defender, Ramos has amassed an impressive tally of over 100 goals for Real Madrid.

15 - Only Roberto Carlos (16) has scored more UEFA Champions League goals than Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos (15) among all defenders in the competition. Galacticos. pic.twitter.com/KE1SfZQsZP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

Now at PSG, Ramos will hope to kickstart his career after an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign that saw him exit Real Madrid.

A prolific scorer with Spain, La Roja's most capped player will look to lead his team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after missing Euro 2020.

