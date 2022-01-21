Ranking the 5 defenders with most assists in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too.

Over the years, many top players, including defenders, have graced the competition. In line with the constant evolution of the game, defenders are no longer required to be solid at the back and punt the ball upfield. They are also key components in teams' attacks nowadays, something that's also true in the Premier League.

Full-backs are required to provide width and create an offensive overload in the attacking third. When possession is lost, they are expected to track back and help their team defensively. Centre-backs, meanwhile, are also required to be proficient at both ends and help build up attacks from the back.

These players rack up a lot of assists, and also score occasionally. On that note, here's a look at the five defenders with the most assists in Premier League history:

#5 Ian Harte - 36

Ian Harte (right) racked up a lot of assists.

Ian Harte made his name as an attacking defender during his 11 seasons in the English top flight.

The 44-year-old made nearly 250 appearances in the competitions for three different clubs, with more than 200 of them coming with Leeds United. Harte scored all of his 28 goals, mostly free-kicks and penalties, in the competition with Leeds.

He is one of only four players to score at least ten penalties and as many direct free-kicks in the English top flight.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 + 10 - James Ward-Prowse (10 penalties, 11 direct free-kicks) is only the fourth player to score 10 or more @premierleague goals via both penalties and direct free-kicks, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ian Harte. Specialist. 10 + 10 - James Ward-Prowse (10 penalties, 11 direct free-kicks) is only the fourth player to score 10 or more @premierleague goals via both penalties and direct free-kicks, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ian Harte. Specialist. https://t.co/AKgGk5jL2V

He tallied a personal-best seven goals in the 2000-01 season. Thanks to Harte's exploits, the Peacocks finished a creditable third that campaign behind winners Manchester United and second-placed Arsenal.

Note: Andy Hinchcliffe also has 36 assists in the English top flight.

#4 Trent-Alexander Arnold (2020 Premier League winner) - 43

Trent-Alexander Arnold has a lot of assists.

Trent-Alexander Arnold is one of the best young full-backs in the game at the moment.

Still only 23, he has made nearly 150 appearances in the competition, all for Liverpool, contributing an impressive ten goals and 43 assists. Interestingly, seven of his strikes in the competition have come from outside the box.

Premier League @premierleague



Of all players to score at least 10 for the Reds in the competition, only Xabi Alonso netted a higher share from distance (79%)



#LIVNEW 70% of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s #PL goals for Liverpool have come from outside the box (7/10)Of all players to score at least 10 for the Reds in the competition, only Xabi Alonso netted a higher share from distance (79%) 70% of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s #PL goals for Liverpool have come from outside the box (7/10) 💫Of all players to score at least 10 for the Reds in the competition, only Xabi Alonso netted a higher share from distance (79%)#LIVNEW https://t.co/W4L5RHRVyX

Together with Andy Robertson (more on him later), Alexander-Arnold is part of one of the most explosive full-back duos in the game's history.

The Englishman contributed four goals and 13 assists in the Reds' triumphant league-winning campaign of 2019-20. Quite impressively, Alexander-Arnold is already up to ten assists for the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury