"Angry all the time"–Graeme Le Saux reveals why "intense" Chelsea star reminds him of club legend John Terry 

Graeme Le Saux paid Antonio Rudiger the highest compliment a Chelsea center-back can receive. The former Chelsea left-back mentioned the German defender in the same breath as John Terry and stated that he's 'energetic and angry all the time'.

Le Saux discussed the Blues' impenetrable defensive record under Thomas Tuchel. Furthermore, he expressed his admiration for Rudiger who has played a pivotal role in invigorating the back-line.

Here's what he said:

"Rudiger is in his prime, someone who is so energetic and angry all the time — a good angry. He bangs into people and looks at them as if to say, 'You want some?' He’s intense. JT was like that. He’d dominate. When he went on the pitch, it was as if he got bigger, taller, wider."

Le Saux added:

“The job of a defender is to completely spook the attacker you’re up against. The best form of defending is intimidation. What better way to intimidate your future opponents than banging out result after result, clean sheet after clean sheet?”

Antonio Rudiger has been an internal part of Chelsea's defense ever since Tuchel was appointed as the manager earlier this year. The German defender, along with Christensen, Thiago Silva and Marcos Alonso, have been impressive for the Blues this season.

Rudiger has started all but one Premier League game this season for the Blues. Incidentally, he has spilled just three goals so far, reiterating how robust Chelsea's back-line has been this season.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge

The Blues are already on track to break their own record for the fewest goals conceded in a season. The last record was set by Jose Mourinho’s 2004-05 title-winning team.

At the core of Mourinho's unsurpassable backline was John Terry, who earned the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for his contribution. Along with Terry, Mourinho relied on the presence of Petr Cech in goal, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas and Paul Ferreira at full-back.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Tuchel, on the other hand, has found his keeper in the mighty Edouard Mendy, who is protected by Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away from England following a tremendous spell with Chelsea

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has confirmed talks are in place over a possible contract renewal and reassured supporters that he is 'happy' at the club.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have emerged as possible destinations for the German. However, Rudiger has repeatedly stated how happy he is at Stamford Bridge.

In addition, he revealed how his agent is negotiating a new contract with the club, which will see the German defender stay at Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

