Ranking 5 most disappointing Arsenal signings of the last decade

Arsenal might not spend as much as Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United on a regular basis, but they have still made plenty of world-class signings in the last decade. They have brought in players like Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Premier League.

Arsenal have their share of disappointing signings too

But for every Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez who has rocked north London, there has been a Gervinho or a Shkodran Mustafi. Such signings were dire under-performers, who in some cases were acquired for a great sum only to leave the club without ever making a positive impact.

So here we take a look at the five most disappointing signings made by Arsenal in the last decade:

#5 Stephan Lichtsteiner

Stephan Lichtsteiner joined Arsenal on a free transfer in 2018 after winning seven consecutive Serie A titles during his time with Juventus. He was 34 at the time of joining and was in the twilight of his career.

And while his experience in the game may have helped out the young members in the dressing room, his displays on the pitch were unable to help out his side.

The slower-paced style of Italian football failed to expose the Swiss right-back's speed. But the fast paced tempo of the Premier League highlighted his slow speed as he was unable to cope up with the attackers.

Lichtsteiner spent just one season at Arsenal, making 23 appearances. His contract wasn't renewed by the club and the defender went on to join Augsburg before retiring in 2020.

#4 Gervinho

Arsenal signed Gervinho from Lille for a paltry sum of £10.8 million in 2011. The Ivory Coast forward was one of the most exciting wingers at the time, having starred for Lille in the French league. But Gervinho was never truly able to showcase his talent at the Emirates.

Blessed with remarkable speed and close control, the forward was expected to light up the Premier League with Arsenal. But Gervinho managed to register just four goals and seven assists in 37 games across all competitions in his first season at the club.

Fans had hoped the forward would do better the following season after settling into life in London. But those hopes were quickly quashed when Gervinho picked up just seven goals and five assists in 26 games.

As such, when Roma came up with a generous offer of £7.2 million which would allow Arsenal to recoup most of the money they spent on him, they sold him. His performances improved at Roma but he was never truly able to reach the heights that he did at Lille.

