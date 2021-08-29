Ranking 5 most disappointing Liverpool signings of the last decade

Since Jurgen Klopp arrived in 2015, Liverpool have been really shrewd in the transfer market and their recruitment has been something to admire about. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson have all arrived at the club for modest fees in a transfer market that is getting inflated day by day.

Although they have signed the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk for hefty sums, these players have proved to be worth their weight in gold. They have been a critical part of Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League triumphs in the last few years.

Liverpool did not have so much success with signings at the start of the decade

However, there was a time earlier in the decade when Liverpool were making disappointing signings from time to time. There were colossal fees spent on players who didn't justify the hype and eyebrow-raising signings that looked hopelessly out of place.

Here, we take a look at five of the most disappointing signings made by Liverpool in the last decade:

#5 Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke was Liverpool's most expensive signing at the time, joining the Reds from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £42 million in 2015. He was signed by the club to replace Luis Suarez, who departed for Barcelona in 2014, with others unable to fill the void.

Although Benteke performed well in the beginning for Liverpool, he was not necessarily the type of striker the Reds required upfront.

Liverpool were in need of a forward who could force the issue and create chances. Unfortunately, Benteke was a target man who simply could not fit into their system. Despite being given enough chances, he could not nail down a place in the starting eleven.

Benteke managed to spend just one season at the club, making 42 appearances and was eventually sold for £28 million to Crystal Palace in 2016.

#4 Loris Karius

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

With Simon Mignolet underperforming and Liverpool left without any decent goalkeeping backups, the Reds decided to bring in Loris Karius for a bargain fee of £5.58 million in 2016. The 23-year-old arrived from Mainz and had put in impressive displays for the German team. He was even voted as the second-best goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer in the league that season.

Karius put in some confident displays in the initial part of the season and quickly replaced Mignolet as Liverpool's first-choice keeper. But his form started dipping by late December with Karius fluffing some routine saves against Bournemouth. He was soon dropped to the bench and Mignolet was reinstated as the first-choice shot-stopper.

With neither goalkeeper putting in any assuring performances, Karius clawed his way back as the first-choice keeper during the 2017-18 season. With Liverpool's attack firing on all fronts, Karius' individual errors were mostly overlooked as they didn't cost the team much up until that fateful night in Kyiv.

Karius put in a career-breaking performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The German was directly responsible for Madrid's opening goal after throwing the ball straight into Karim Benzema's feet and later fluffed a long-range effort from Bale.

Karius was immediately dropped from the team the following season, and was replaced by Liverpool's £66 million signing, Alisson Becker. The German had loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin and is back at Liverpool now but it is highly unlikely that he will feature for the Reds again.

