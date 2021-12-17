Ranking 5 English players with the most goal contributions in the Premier League so far this season

The Premier League is filled with a number of talented English players and many of them are lining up for a place in the national team. With so much talent available in the country, it sure is a good headache to have for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Over time, the quality of English players has only gone up and it is exciting to see young new faces coming in and doing well. The competitiveness of the Premier League gives them the perfect platform to grow and improve their game.

The Premier League is blessed with amazing English players

One of the most shocking performances this season has been one of England's best, i.e., Harry Kane. Since his potential move to Manchester City in the summer failed, the Tottenham Hotspur striker has struggled in front of goal. He has scored just one goal in the league this season.

While it is a setback for the Premier League, some of Kane's compatriots have done wonderfully well. They have contributed at regular intervals and helped their respective clubs. On that note, let's take a look at the English players who have contributed the most amount of goals in the league this season.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (8 goals)

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

The Liverpool right-back has been in spectacular form this season. Using his amazing technique and terrific vision, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been incredibly creative for his teammates.

The English defender proves to be a menace in handling for the opposition, be it with his set-pieces or his deadly crosses in the box. Trent Alexander-Arnold was recently awarded the November Premier League Player of the Month for his stunning performances for Liverpool.

He has recorded seven assists this season and scored once in just 14 appearances. He has contributed a goal after every 155 minutes in the league. Trent Alexander-Arnold is without a doubt one of the best right-backs in the Premier League right now.

#4 Reece James (8 goals)

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Speaking of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season, one just cannot ignore Reece James from the list. The young Chelsea defender is having a stellar time in the 2021-22 campaign.

Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Reece James has looked a big asset on the right. His high work-rate and ability to contribute in attack has been very fruitful for Chelsea.

Reece James has scored four goals and recorded four assists this season in 12 appearances, contributing a goal after every 102 minutes. The 22-year old has been a delight to watch in the Premier League this campaign.

