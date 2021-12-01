Ranking the 5 most expensive FC Basel departures

FC Basel are one of the most successful clubs in Switzerland. Founded in 1893, it is also one of the oldest clubs in the history of Swiss football. The origin of the club is a rather fascinating one.

The message to form a club was conveyed via an advertisement. In it, interested people were told to attend a meeting at a particular venue. 11 men arrived and hence began the journey of Fussball Club Basel.

Their progress started blooming the most after entering the 21st century. Since the 1999-2000 season, they have been regular participants in European competitions. Qualifying for the Champions League seven times, FC Basel have the most appearances for a Swiss club in the competition.

FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 @FC_Basel_en

Luzern 1-3 FC Basel



Three points in snowy conditions as we win at the swissporarena for a third time in a row.



Cabral, Petretta and Palacios with the goals. ❤💙



They are also the only club from Switzerland to have earned direct qualification to the group stage of the Champions League. Basel's success this century coincided with them producing some fantastic players. These players went on to different clubs in other leagues and made their name.

While we cannot discuss them all, we will be viewing five of the club's most expensive departures as listed by Transfermarkt:

#5 Mohamed Elneny - €12.5 million

Arsenal v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Elneny is an Egyptian player who started his career at Al Mokawloon. Debuting at the age of 18, he earned his European call when FC Basel signed him on a six-month long loan in 2013. His move was made permanent before the new season began.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder earned a regular spot there and appeared 142 times in four years. He also managed to win the Swiss Super League every year and his performances there attracted the attention of Arsene Wenger.

In the winter transfer window of the 2015-16 season, Arsenal signed Elneny for a fee of €12.50 million. He was their backup option, as a result of which he did not appear as frequently as he used to at Basel. Excluding a season-long spell at Besiktas, he is in his sixth season with the Gunners.

#4 Mohamed Salah - €16.5 million

Chelsea FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah is another Egyptian player who had the same route map as that of Elneny. After a couple of seasons with Mokawloon, he moved to Switzerland where he joined Basel in 2012.

Unlike his team-mate, he did not stick there long, as two years later, Chelsea signed him for a fee of €16.5 million. However, he failed to succeed at Stamford Bridge which resulted in him going out on loan spells. Roma finalized his permanent move in 2016 which saw a turnaround in his fortune.

433 @433 @didierdrogba on @MoSalah breaking his record to become the top African goalscorer in Premier League history 🌍 😅 @didierdrogba on @MoSalah breaking his record to become the top African goalscorer in Premier League history 🌍 https://t.co/qIb32erzli

A year later, Liverpool signed him and he delivered a record-breaking debut. With 32 goals in one season, he broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign.

Salah has broken many more records in his five-year stay so far and is currently leading the goals and assists chart for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

