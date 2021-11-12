Ranking the 5 most expensive Premier League stars to play in La Liga

The Premier League has produced some stunning players over the years and many of them have gone on to become huge sensations in the football world. Some of these players have opted to take their game to the next level and to do so, they have desired to move away from England.

For some of these Premier League players, the move has done wonders, while for the rest of it, it hasn't worked out that well. Even some of the best players have struggled with their game outside England.

The Premier League has provided La Liga with some superstars

Playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona is a dream for many of the young footballers growing up. In order to fulfill that, some of the players have gone through severe hardships but eventually ended up playing for one of the Spanish giants.

The Premier League has provided an excellent platform to accomplish that dream. Players have developed in England and left for La Liga to achieve more success. On that note, let's take a look at some of the most expensive footballers to move to Spain from the Premier League.

Note: All values are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Luis Suarez (Liverpool to Barcelona - £73.55 million)

The dynamic striker made a name for himself while playing for Ajax in the Eredivisie. With his amazing goal-scoring abilities, Luis Suarez was making all the noise in the Dutch league.

In the winter of 2011, Liverpool decided to sign the Uruguayan and what a signing it turned out to be. In his four seasons with the Reds, Suarez went on to score 69 goals in 110 league games. In the 2013-14 season, he almost helped them win the Premier League, scoring 31 goals, winning the Golden Boot in the process.

Maxi @MaaxiAngelo Want to hear something mad? Luis Suárez’ career stats:

-Groningen = 15G+7A in 37 matches.

-Ajax = 111G+68A in 159 matches.

-Liverpool = 82G+47A in 133 matches.

-Barcelona = 195G+113A in 283 matches.

-Atletico = 2G+1A in 3 matches.



His fine performances for the Reds attracted interest from Barcelona. In the summer of 2014, the Catalan club were able to sign him for a fee of £73.55 million. Suarez went on to become a massive player for Barcelona, winning La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League once.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United to Real Madrid - £84.60 million)

The Portuguese captain signed for Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon. The then-young Cristiano Ronaldo looked a great prospect with some mind-boggling dribbling and creative abilities at his disposal.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believed in the youngster and helped him develop into one of the finest players in the game. Ronaldo spent six seasons with United, amassing 84 Premier League goals in 196 appearances. He helped them win the league thrice and also won the UEFA Champions League once.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo stats after 292 games with Real Madrid and Manchester United.



In 2009, Ronaldo wanted to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid once and hence left the Red Devils for Los Blancos. Madrid signed him for a transfer fee around £84.60 million. The Portuguese superstar had a fabulous time with the Spanish club, winning La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League four times.

