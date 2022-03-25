Ranking the 5 favorites for the 2021-22 La Liga Golden Boot

The Spanish top flight is one of the oldest and most prestigious leagues in European football, producing clubs that have gone on to dominate football in Europe.

The core of these clubs has often been the forwards, with the Spanish style of play favoring technical players and therefore producing exceptional goal scorers. Every year, the best players who have bagged the most goals in the league maintain that tradition and compete in the race for the Golden Boot.

While every player has a chance at the coveted award this season, some players are already standing out and have a much better chance. So without further ado, here are the five favorites to win the Golden Boot this season:

#5 Iago Aspas | Celta Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

It's very little surprise that Iago Aspas has made the list yet again. The 34-year-old has been a consistent figure on the frontline for Celta Vigo in recent years, and this season only further proves his skill in the final third. With a stunning 13 goals in 27 games for Los Celestes, Aspas seems unable to slow down.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV 🤯 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄. Iago Aspas scores a 96th-minute equalizer as Celta come from 3-0 down to force a draw against Barcelona in #LaLiga 🤯 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄. Iago Aspas scores a 96th-minute equalizer as Celta come from 3-0 down to force a draw against Barcelona in #LaLiga. https://t.co/wyJZIWTaKL

Over the last five seasons, the star has scored no less than 14 league goals per season, which means he will likely surpass his current 13.

However, Iago Aspas may not reach his season-best of 22 goals, which he achieved with Celta Vigo in 2017-18. His current tally of 13 is nearly 40% of Celta Vigo's total number of goals in La Liga, which means they can hardly do without their key marksman.

#4 Vinicius Junior | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Madridistas will be excited to note that this has been Vinicius Junior's best season in front of goal, and he still has quite a few games left to play. The 21-year-old has been seen as the future of Real Madrid, and his athletic brilliance has been a source of excitement for the fans.

However, this season, he has added a remarkable eye for goal alongside his other qualities in the final third.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vinicius Jr scores off a great through ball by Benzema! Vinicius Jr scores off a great through ball by Benzema! 🔥 https://t.co/k5T5Kc3ATe

Vinicius had not scored more than three La Liga goals in previous seasons, while managing four assists at most. He has rapidly surpassed that low record, scoring 14 goals and assisting six in La Liga this campaign. That puts him in a shout for the best goalscorer in Spain, an honor he was never likely to receive after his total of three La Liga goals last season.

#3 Raul de Tomas | Espanyol

RCD Espanyol v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Similarly to Vinicius, Raul de Tomas has 14 La Liga goals under his belt this season. Still 27 years old and just entering the prime of his career, the star has not enjoyed this amount of success with Espanyol in the past. He performed a similar feat in 2018-19, scoring 14 goals in 33 La Liga games for Rayo Vallencano.

However, with a few matches remaining this season, Raul de Tomas could potentially overtake his seasonal best.

OptaJose @OptaJose 14 – Espanyol’s Raúl de Tomas has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in LaLiga 2021/22, equalling his record for goals in a single campaign in the competition (14 – also in 2018/19 in 33 games for Rayo Vallecano). Fantastic. 14 – Espanyol’s Raúl de Tomas has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in LaLiga 2021/22, equalling his record for goals in a single campaign in the competition (14 – also in 2018/19 in 33 games for Rayo Vallecano). Fantastic. https://t.co/aGkKlfUToH

Another remarkable feat has been the star's goal contribution percentage for his team. With Espanyol scoring a total of 35 goals, the star's 14 goals make up a solid 40%, actively ensuring his status as the key marksman on the team.

Espanyol may be sitting deep in mid-table obscurity, but Raul de Tomas' goals have effectively kept them out of the relegation zone.

#2 Enes Unai | Getafe

Real Valladolid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

Similar to Vinicius and Raul de Tomas, Enes Unai has enjoyed blistering form in the final third and scored 14 goals. The 24-year-old Turkey international has had a rather obscure career in La Liga over the years, but he has put himself on the map this time out. While he was still a youngster at Twente, Unai managed a stunning 18 goals in just 32 games, but has struggled to reach those heights again.

Like de Tomas, who's 14 goals make up 40% of his club's total goals in the Spanish top tier, Enes Unai's 14 goals make up over 50% of Getafe's tally of 27.

While the club may be struggling to find their footing in the league, Unai has been a standout performer, scoring goals against all odds and keeping his name on the Golden Boot list. Getafe currently sit in 15th, just four points away from the relegation zone. Clearly, Unai's goals may not be enough to save Getafe.

#1 Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best player in Spain right now, Karim Benzema has continued in sublime form, which he has consistently maintained over the last few seasons.

The French international sits at the top of the coveted goalscorers list, having garnered 22 brilliant La Liga goals this campaign. His 11 assists also put him atop the assist rankings as well, with Oscar Trejo coming in second with nine assists.

GOAL @goal



One of the modern day greats Karim Benzema scores his 300th Real Madrid goalOne of the modern day greats Karim Benzema scores his 300th Real Madrid goal ⚽️One of the modern day greats 🌟 https://t.co/FrJiPyced3

Having made just 25 appearances with Real Madrid this season, Benzema has garnered a stunning 33 direct goal contributions. This means that the star has contributed to 56% of Los Blancos' 59 goals in La Liga.

The 34-year-old doesn't look like he has plans to slow down, and he could certainly add to his tally before Madrid finish their La Liga season on May 22 against Real Betis.

