Ranking the 5 favorites for the Bundesliga Golden Boot (2021-22)

The Bundesliga has returned with a bang this season, with German clubs going head-to-head to give us incredible spectacle. While fans will be closely monitoring the race for the league title, they will also be keeping an eye on the battle for the Golden Shoe.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the accolade last season with his return of 41 goals in 29 appearances. The Polish forward remains the favorite to claim it once again this term, having entered the campaign in red-hot form.

However, it won't be a ride in the park for the 33-year-old. The German top flight currently has a number of world-class finishers who are guaranteed to give him a run for his money in the race for the prize. That said, let's take a look at the top five favorites for the Bundesliga Golden Boot this season.

#5 Patrik Schick

The striker continues to impress in front of goal

Patrik Schick was one of the standout performers during the European Championship this summer. His return of five goals for the Czech Republic in five games during the tournament was only matched by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker has brought his incredible form into the Bundesliga this season and he's been nothing but a huge tormentor to opposition defenses. Schick is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the German top flight at the moment. He's recorded an impressive eight goals to his name in nine appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far.

The 25-year-old would've probably scored more than that if not for an injury that has forced him to miss the last three fixtures in the division. Nevetheless, he is still in a good position to fight for the Bundesliga Golden Boot come the end of the campaign.

#4 Anthony Modeste

A promising start to the season for the attacker

FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste is also one of the few players who has a good chance of winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot this season. The Frenchman has been at an impressive level since the beginning of the campaign, capturing the attention of fans with his amazing goalscoring exploits.

So far, Modeste has recorded eight goals to his name in 12 appearances in the German top flight. He's proven to be a big-game player by finding the back of the net against the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen this season.

