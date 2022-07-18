Ranking the 5 favorites to win the La Liga Golden Boot (Pichichi trophy)

La Liga has featured some of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the game. In the recent past, we've seen forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, David Villa and Radamel Falcao, to name a few, light up the league.

Even today, there is no shortage of world-class strikers in the Spanish top flight. Some of the most experienced and proven goalscorers in Europe are currently playing for some of the best clubs in Spain.

Karim Benzema won the La Liga Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season, scoring 27 goals in 32 appearances. He scored nine more goals than Iago Aspas, who finished second on the list of top scorers in the 2021-22 season.

This season, however, Benzema will face stiff competition in the race for the La Liga Golden Boot.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites to win the La Liga Golden Boot.

#5 Raul de Tomas (Espanyol)

RCD Espanyol v RCD Mallorca

Raul de Tomas is a dynamic forward currently plying his trade for Espanyol. He can play anywhere across the frontline thanks to his technical ability and versatility. Tomas is a product of Real Madrid's academy but after loan spells at Cordoba, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, he joined Benfica in 2019.

He joined Espanyol just six months later and has since established himself as their main goalscoring outlet. The 27-year-old scored 17 goals in La Liga last term and finished the season as the league's joint-third highest goalscorer.

He is excellent with the ball at his feet and his dribbling skills and link-up play make him a great asset to have in the final third. Tomas also seems to be hitting his peak and is expected to have an even better season this time around.

#4 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr. doubled down on his strengths and had a breakout season last term. The potential has always been there, but it was over the course of the 2021-22 campaign that Vinicius Jr. transitioned to one of the best young forwards in the game.

He was a menacing presence down the left wing for Real Madrid, beating defenders and linking up with Karim Benzema to great effect. Vinicius scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 La Liga appearances last term.

He is expected to improve that tally and become a contender for the Golden Boot this season.

#3 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

RC Celta de Vigo v RCD Espanyol

Veteran striker Iago Aspas has consistently delivered the goods for Celta Vigo in recent seasons. He was the second-highest goalscorer in Spanish top flight in the 2021-22 season, netting 18 times in 37 appearances in addition to providing six assists.

Aspas is expected to have yet another good season in terms of goalscoring. Celta Vigo are in the process of establishing themselves as a mid-table side in La Liga and the Spanish striker's contributions have helped their cause massively.

#2 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Karim Benzema had arguably the best campaign of his career at an individual level last term. His heroics propelled Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles. The Frenchman was in unstoppable form as he showed off his elite marksmanship and scored and created goals for fun.

Benzema finished the 2021-22 season as the top scorer in the Spanish top flight, with 27 goals to his name. The Real Madrid striker is 34 years old now but he seems to be playing at the peak of his powers. He is one of the early favorites to win the La Liga Golden Boot in the upcoming season.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Barcelona were without an out-and-out striker in the first half of the 2021-22 season. The arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January earlier this year definitely changed that. The Gabon international scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances in the 2021-22 season.

However, he is now likely to become the club's second-choice striker now that they have agreed a deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Polish striker is set to be announced as a new signing this week. Lewandowski has been the most prolific striker in Europe for a few seasons now.

He picked up his second successive European Golden Shoe last term, scoring 35 goals in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Lewandowski is expected to replicate that form and light up La Liga with his elite goalscoring abilities this season.

