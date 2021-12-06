Ranking the 5 favorites to win the Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award (2021-22)

The Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award is given to the best performing player in the French top-flight over the course of a season. The award was introduced in the 1993-94 season and PSG winger David Ginola was its first winner.

Some of the biggest names in football over the past three decades like Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have all won the award.

Paris Saint-Germain failed to retain the Ligue 1 title last season, much to the disbelief of most football fans. Lille pipped them to the crown in what was a concerted effort from Christophe Galtier's men.

However, Kylian Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances in the league for PSG. With so many individuals turning in incredible performances this term, it will be interesting to see who walks away with the prize in the 2021-22 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites to win the Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award this season.

#5 Amine Gouiri (OGC Nice)

Young OGC Nice forward Amine Gouiri is a technically gifted player. The 21-year-old's exceptional dribbling skills and composure in the final third set him apart. Gouiri has been performing at a very high level since the 2020-21 season.

In 34 Ligue 1 appearances last term, Gouiri scored 12 goals and provided seven assists and showed us what he is capable of. He has turned it up a notch this term and has been a menacing presence uptop for Nice.

Gouiri can dance past defenders and leave them stranded with his quick feet and close control. He is also a very good finisher. In 17 Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, Gouiri has scored eight goals and provided four assists.

#4 Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille)

Dimitri Payet is one of the most creative attacking midfielders in the world of football. The Frenchman has been extremely influential for Marseille and even at the age of 34, he continues to be undroppable from the starting XI.

He seems to even be playing some of the best football of his career. Payet takes opposition players on, beats them in a nonchalant manner and gracefully executes pinpoint passes to his teammates.

Payet played eight key passes in Marseille's 1-0 win over Troyes, the highest in the 2021-22 season so far. The 34-year-old is still incredible at set-pieces and has scored two goals from direct free-kicks this term.

Payet has six goals and six assists to his name in 14 appearances and is definitely a contender for the Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award.

