Ranking the 5 favorites to win the Premier League Player of the Season award

Eight players have been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Season award. Their names were released last week.

Some high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk and Harry Kane have failed to make the list despite performing well this term.

The nominees are Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse. One look at the list is enough for Premier League fans to recognize the real contenders and those who just about have an outside chance.

Without further ado, let's look at the five favorites to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo headed into the 2021-22 season as one of the best right-backs in the world. He has been deployed extensively as a left-back this term but that has done nothing to limit his impact for Manchester City.

The Portugal international has been one of City's best players this term. He provides plenty of attacking thrust down the left side for Pep Guardiola's men. Cancelo is also one of the most technically gifted and tactically intelligent full-backs in the world right now.

In 35 Premier League appearances so far this season, Cancelo has scored one goal and provided seven assists.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool have been quite reliant on Trent Alexander-Arnold to dictate play from deep and offer a creative spark in attack. The Englishman is one of the best passers in world football and his ball-playing skills are crucial to how Liverpool mount attacks.

Alexander-Arnold has been in spectacular form this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in 31 Premier League appearances. He only has an outside chance of winning the Premier League Player of the Season award this time around.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne did not play much of a role in the first half of the 2021-22 season. However, he has since turned on the style for Manchester City and has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been in great goalscoring and playmaking fom this term.

De Bruyne scored as many as four goals in a recent meeting with Wolves (May 12). The Belgium international has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 Premier League appearances so far this season.

De Bruyne's form has played a crucial role in Manchester City maintaining a slender lead over Liverpool in the closing stages of the ongoing campaign.

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

With Harry Kane misfiring in the first half of the season, Tottenham Hotspur were in dire need of someone who could take up the responsibility of scoring goals. Fortunately for them, they happen to have an incredibly talented Son Heung-min on their payroll.

Son has been Spurs' best player this term and has thrived under Antonio Conte. To make things better for the Lilywhites, Kane kicked into form in the second half of the season and the two forwards have done a great job of late. Their exploits have now nearly propelled Spurs to Champions League qualification.

In 34 Premier League appearances so far this term, Son has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is the favorite to win the Premier League Player of the Season award this season. He has not been at his best in recent months but he was unstoppable for the majority of the season. Salah was scoring goals and providing assists like clockwork for Klopp's side for much of this campaign.

The Egypt international won the award in his debut Premier League campaign (2017-18). He has scored 22 goals and provided 14 assists in 34 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Liverpool still maintain an outside chance of winning the Premier League title. If that happens, Mohamed Salah's contributions this term will be talked about for years to come.

