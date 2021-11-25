Ranking the 5 favourites for the La Liga Golden Boot (2021-22)

La Liga has been graced by world-class attackers who have run riot with their incredible exploits in front of goal. No wonder the division has produced some of the most thrilling Golden Boot races seen over the years, especially in the last few seasons.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona this summer has opened the opportunity for other players to step up. It'll be really interesting to see who makes a mark in La Liga this season.

A few players are already making waves with their prolific returns in front of goal. On that note, here's a look at the five contenders to win the La Liga Golden Boot (Pichichi) award this season:

#5 Memphis Depay

Depay is off to a promising start at Barcelona,

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, and has had a promising start to life at Camp Nou. After the departure of Lionel Messi, the Dutchman has carried a bulk of the team's goalscoring burden.

— @OptaJose Memphis Depay is the first Barcelona player to provoke 3 penalties in a LaLiga season since Luis Suárez in 2017/18. Memphis Depay is the first Barcelona player to provoke 3 penalties in a LaLiga season since Luis Suárez in 2017/18.— @OptaJose

The attacker is one the elite finishers in La Liga at the moment, scoring seven goals in 13 games. He has also bagged two assists for the Blaugrana in the Spanish top flight so far.

It is worth noting that Barcelona have had a sluggish start to the season, which has adversely impacted Depay's return in front of goal. They will hope the Dutchman continues his hot streak as they seek to climb up the La Liga table.

#4 Raul de Tomas

The Espanyol striker is firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Raul de Tomas is another player who could be a contender for the La Liga Golden Boot award this season, thanks to his impressive start to the campaign. The Espanyol striker has been one of the most potent finishers in the Spanish top flight since the beginning of the season.

OptaJose @OptaJose 2 - Raúl de Tomás 🇪🇸 is the first Espanyol player to score against both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in the same @LaLigaEN season since Raúl Tamudo 🇪🇸 in 2007/08. Star. 2 - Raúl de Tomás 🇪🇸 is the first Espanyol player to score against both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in the same @LaLigaEN season since Raúl Tamudo 🇪🇸 in 2007/08. Star. https://t.co/xgXooSRtOV

So far, he has bagged seven goals for the Barcelona-based club in 13 appearances. He is one of the top goalscorers in the division at the moment, and has also bagged two assists.

One laudable thing about De Tomas is that he has scored against some of the biggest clubs in La Liga this season. The likes of Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid have all been at the receiving end of the player in La Liga this season.

