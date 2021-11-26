Ranking the 5 favourites for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot (2021-22)

The Ligue 1 has been an attractive destination for some of the world's finest attackers over the years. The division welcomed arguably the greatest goalscorer in history this summer when Lionel Messi arrived from Barcelona.

The Argentine has had a slow start to life in the French top flight, though. But he's guaranteed to light up the division once he fully adapts to his new environment. Considering his scoring pedigree, Messi simply cannot be written off in the race for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot award.

He will likely square off against his partners in crime, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to win the coveted award this season. Apart from the trio, there are other decent finishers in the French top flight who could win this accolade.

On that note, here's a look at five contenders who could win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot award this season:

#5 Amine Gouiri

The striker is connecting the dots for Nice in the French top flight this term.

OGC Nice are doing quite well in Ligue 1 this season. The Eaglets are currently second in the table with 26 points, thanks to their striker Amine Gouiri's exploits.

The Frenchman has been a huge force to be reckoned with since the campaign kicked off. He has scored consistently to inspire his team's charge for the league title. So far, he has recorded eight goals and four assists in 14 appearances in the division.

The attacker's ability to function as a finisher and a creative box while creating something out of nothing makes him indispensable. If he maintains his form till the end of the season, he could be one of the contenders for this season's Ligue 1 Golden Boot award.

#4 Jonathan David

The Canadian has been running riot in Ligue 1 since the campaign kicked off.

With ten goals to his name in 14 appearances so far this season, Lille striker Jonathan David is among the most prolific goalscorers in Ligue 1 right now. The Canadian has raised his game to a whole new level this campaign.

David ended last season with 13 goals in Ligue 1. He looks set to beat that tally midway this campaign. That speaks volumes of his improvement in the last few months.

