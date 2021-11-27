Ranking the 5 favourites for the Premier League PFA POTY award (2021-22)

The Premier League is arguably the best football league in the world. Apart from producing intense title races every season, the English top flight is also known for housing some of the biggest names in the game.

These incredible superstars have entered the ongoing 2021-22 season brilliantly, mesmerising with their amazing performances. It promises to be a huge battle for the Premier League PFA POTY award this year, considering the level of competition at the moment.

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah have dominated the headlines in recent weeks. But there are other superstars who also have a decent chance of emerging victorious in the race for the prestigious accolade.

On that note, here's a look at the contenders to win this season's Premier League PFA POTY award:

#5 Jamie Vardy

Vardy has had a promising start to his Premier League campaign.

Just when they think he's finished, Jamie Vardy steps up and puts his critics in their place. The Leicester City striker has been quite phenomenal since the 2021-22 campaign kicked off. He has put up spectacular performances, firing his team in front of goal.

The 34-year-old is currently one of the top scorers in the Premier League this season. So far, he has bagged an impressive seven goals for The Foxes in 12 league appearances. He has also recorded an assist to his name.

Many aren't talking about Vardy in the race for the PFA POTY award this season. But he could be a dark horse for the honour. Considering his decent start to the season, he's already going in the right direction.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian won the PFA POTY award last season.

Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League PFA POTY winner following his incredible performances for Manchester City last season. The Belgian played a huge role in City's title triumph, contributing six goals and 12 assists to go with a string of decisive displays.

De Bruyne has carried his spectacular form into the current campaign. The attacking midfielder has scored twice for Manchester City in eight Premier League outings thus far.

It's worth noting he's had a few fitness concerns during the campaign. But he should return to top form soon and put up a fight for the Premier League PFA POTY award once again.

